15 best DC movies with the highest IMDB ratings

The best DC movies make an entire world in themselves, where every superhero movie seems to be better than the other. And why wouldn’t it be? The films successfully show a glimpse of a future world and touch upon subjects that astonish viewers. For instance, DC Comics presented the concept of the multiverse in its publications which Marvel later portrayed on the big screens.

The increasing global popularity of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) — a series of movies and shows based on DC Comics produced by DC Studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures — has gifted fans with cinematic marvels that have become cult classics. Thus, watching the best DC movies with the highest IMDb ratings can be a good way to enjoy the films with friends and family.

About DC and its Extended Universe

While the origins of the term DC Extended Universe (DCEU) remain a bit clouded, Man of Steel (2013) is widely regarded as the first film to begin this popular media franchise. Hence, no film prior to this is considered a part of the franchise, although efforts are being made to incorporate older DC movies in its continuity.

Taking the superhero genre a step ahead, DC saw the collaboration of revered filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Tim Burton and Zack Snyder, which led to some of the most outstanding characters. Interestingly, Joker (2019) and The Batman (2022) are not a part of DCEU. None of the animated series and shows (except Peacemaker of 2022) are part of DCEU, either.

With Warner Bros as the main production house, iconic comic heroes like Batman/Bruce Wayne, Superman, Green Lantern, Ra’s al Ghul, Wonder Woman and Black Adam came alive on the screen and paved the way for one of the world’s biggest live-action movies franchises.

Today, renowned actors like Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot are part of the DC movie orbit. From The Dark Knight trilogy to Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Suicide Squad, some of the highest-rated DC movies on IMDb are not just entertaining but are known for their storytelling as well.

Best DC movies ranked from lowest to highest, as per IMDb ratings