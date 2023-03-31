facebook

The funniest memes to come out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial

By PrestigeOnline Singapore
31 Mar 2023
The funniest memes to come out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial
Lifestyle
The funniest memes to come out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial

The past few days have seen social media set ablaze with Gwyneth Paltrow’s bizarre ski collision trial coverage. Some are saying that it was the best role the actress has played in years. Here are the best Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial memes.

It’s been a weird week on the internet. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a ski collision seven years ago at a Utah resort has become the subject of many memes online. Whilst the celebrity won the case just yesterday evening, it didn’t stop netizens from pointing out the sheer absurdity of it all, from drawings on the courtroom white board to Gwyneth Paltrow’s impeccable (and expensive) outfits, to some of the weird questioning that happened on the trial. It sparked a greater conversation around power and celebrity, and almost immediately became an addictive breeding ground for quality memes on the matter.

Here, we’ve put together some of the highlights from the #Gwynvestigation.

The best memes from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial

From the get go, there was a crowd.

We all got hooked.

This was a real thing.

This is how it felt.

Like, how close are they really?

The fashion at this thing.

Amazing.

“Fight for your rights”

Let’s not forget the Goop.

Seriously, can we get the scoop?

THIS WAS REAL

THIS WAS REAL (and entirely bizarre) too!

Awkward.

Boy, bye.

Honestly? We see it.

We’re ready!

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

(Main and Featured image: Luke Barnett via Twitter)

celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow memes news Hollywood
The funniest memes to come out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial

PrestigeOnline Singapore

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.