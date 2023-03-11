Catch up on some of the best Oscar-nominated movies from 2022

With the 2023 Oscars just around the corner on 12 March (13 March in Singapore), there’s no better time than now to revisit some of the best nominated movies.
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on 24 January. While there were many obvious nominees for 2023, this year’s snubs were also equally unexpected. The movies nominated for Oscars, included titles like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Batman, Blonde, Top Gun: Maverick and more. RRR made India proud as it also grabbed attention during the prestigious nomination ceremony.
While Everything Everywhere All at Once led the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nods, it was closely followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine nominations each. Other movies nominated for an Oscar under the Best Picture category included hits like Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and more. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, Tár, Women Talking and Triangle of Sadness also got several nods at the Oscars. Many are now looking forward to seeing Brendan Fraser win an award for his performance in the Oscar-nominated movie The Whale.
The snubs this year included Viola Davis’ performance in The Woman King. Danielle Deadwyler played Mamie Till-Mobley in Till, and many felt that she also deserved a nomination for her excellent performance in the biopic. Fans were also upset about James Cameron not getting the key nominations for Avatar: The Way of Water.
The final award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars, marking his third time returning for the titular role. If you’re hoping to watch it in Singapore, you can view the red carpet highlights at 6.30am SGT and the main show at 8am SGT on Mediacorp Channel 5.
But before we arrive on the day of the Oscars, why not refresh our memory by watching (or rewatching) some of the fantastic flicks that made the cut? Many of the Oscar-nominated films have already made it to theatres or are streaming online. Now is a good time to watch them and then wait to see whether the films that impressed you won an Oscar this year or not.
Oscar-nominated movies to watch right now:
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Whale
- Blonde
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Fabelmans
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- RRR
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Batman
Directed by: James Cameron
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao
Release Date: December 16, 2022
Synopsis: The story picks up from Avatar 1 where Jake Sully after he became the chief of the Omatikaya clan. He now has a family with his wife Neytiri. The movie explores the events in their life where they fight Colonel Miles Quaritch and his Avatar army to save their lives.
Oscar Nominations: Production Design, Visual Effects, Sound, and Best Picture
Where to Stream: Available in theatres now
Directed by: Darren Aronofsky
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton
Release Date: December 9, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: The film revolves around an unsociable English teacher with severe obesity, who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.
Oscar Nominations: Supporting Actress (Hong Chau), Actor (Brendan Fraser), Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Stream: Available in select theatres
Directed by: Andrew Dominik
Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel
Release Date: September 16, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: Blonde is a fictionalised biographical film talking about the tragic life and career of American actress Marilyn Monroe.
Oscar Nomination: Lead Actress (Ana de Armas)
Where to Stream: Available on Netflix
Directed by: Edward Berger
Cast: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Devid Striesow
Release Date: October 28, 2022 (Netflix)
Synopsis: Set during World War I, the film follows the story of a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer. As WWI is nearing an end, Paul has been exposed to the realities of war and his world of hopes is shattered. He no longer looks at himself as a hero as he struggles to survive the war.
Oscar Nominations: Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, International Feature Film, Production Design, Visual Effects, Best Picture
Where to Stream: Available on Netflix
Directed by: Martin McDonagh
Cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson
Release Date: 21 October 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: The film is set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland. It narrates the story of two lifelong friends who find themselves in a dilemma when one of the two abruptly decides to terminate the relationship. The end of the friendship comes with ominous consequences for both of them.
Oscar Nominations: Actor (Colin Farrell), Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Original Score, Editing, Original Screenplay, Director, Best Picture
Where to Stream: Available in theatres
Directed by: Baz Luhrmann
Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh
Release Date: June 24, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: The biographical drama tracks the life of the American rock and roll singer and actor Elvis Presley, as narrated from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Oscar Nominations: Lead Actor (Austin Butler), Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Best Picture
Where to Stream: Available on Apple Tv+
Directed by: Joseph Kosinski
Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman
Release Date: May 27, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: The film brings back Tom Cruise as the naval aviator Maverick. He now has to confront his past, as he is assigned to train a group of younger Top Gun graduates. Things get tough when he meets the son of his deceased best friend and prepares the team for a dangerous mission.
Oscar Nominations: Sound, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Original Song, Visual Effects, Best Picture
Where to Stream: Available on Apple Tv+
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch
Release Date: November 11, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: The film is a semi-autobiographical tale loosely based on Spielberg’s life. The film talks about his teenage years and the initial years of his time as a filmmaker. His story is told through the fictional character names Sammy Fabelman. He is a young aspiring filmmaker who discovers how the power of films can enable him to see the reality of his dysfunctional family and those around him.
Oscar Nominations: Supporting Actor (Judd Hirsch), Original Score, Original Screenplay, Production Design, Lead Actress (Michelle Williams) Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Picture
Where to Stream: Available in select theatres
Directed by: Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson
Cast: Voices of Gregory Mann, David Bradley
Release Date: November 9, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: Loosely based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, the film reimagines the story of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who comes to life as the son of his carver Geppetto.
Oscar Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Where to Stream: Available on Netflix
Directed by: Joel Crawford
Cast: Voices by Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault
Release Date: December 21, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: Set after Shrek Forever After (2010), Puss in Boots is on a mission to find a Wishing Star. He teams up with Kitty and Perrito to make a wish and restore the first eight of his nine lives.
Oscar Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Where to Stream: Available on Apple Tv+
Directed by: Chris Williams
Cast: Voices of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Release Date: June 24, 2022
Synopsis: The film chronicles the story of a young orphan girl who joins a sea monster hunter and his group on theor search for the elusive Red Bluster.
Oscar Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Where to Stream: Available on Netflix
Directed by: Domee Shi
Cast: Voices of Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho
Release Date: March 11, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: It’s 2002 in Toronto, Ontario and the story revolves around Meilin “Mei” Lee (Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian student. Due to a hereditary curse, she transforms into a giant red panda when she experiences any strong emotion. She now needs to find a way to control this transformation.
Oscar Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Where to Stream: Available on Disney+
Directed by: Ryan Coogler
Cast: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba
Release Date: November 11, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Shuri takes up the responsibility protect her land from all sorts of troubles and from anyone invading the land to steal their vibranium.
Oscar Nominations: Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Song (“Lift Me Up”), Visual Effects
Where to Stream: Available on Disney+
Directed by: S. S. Rajamouli
Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran
Release Date: 25 March, 2022
Synopsis: The film revolves around fictional versions of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship and their fight against the British Raj.
Oscar Nominations: Original Song (“Naatu Naatu”)
Where to Stream: Available on Netflix
Directed by: Rian Johnson
Cast: Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista.
Release Date: November 23, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: The mystery film is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. This time around, master detective Benoit Blanc takes on a new case revolving around tech billionaire Miles Bron and his closest friends.
Oscar Nominations: Adapted Screenplay
Where to Stream: Available on Netflix
Directed by: Matt Reeves
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright,
Release Date: March 4, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: A reboot of the Batman film franchise, the film revolves around Batman and his mission to uncover corruption while also pursuing the Riddler, a serial killer who targets Gotham’s corrupt elite.
Oscar Nominations: Visual Effects, Sound, Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Stream: Available on Apple Tv+
