Catch up on some of the best Oscar-nominated movies from 2022

With the 2023 Oscars just around the corner on 12 March (13 March in Singapore), there’s no better time than now to revisit some of the best nominated movies.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on 24 January. While there were many obvious nominees for 2023, this year’s snubs were also equally unexpected. The movies nominated for Oscars, included titles like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Batman, Blonde, Top Gun: Maverick and more. RRR made India proud as it also grabbed attention during the prestigious nomination ceremony.

While Everything Everywhere All at Once led the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nods, it was closely followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine nominations each. Other movies nominated for an Oscar under the Best Picture category included hits like Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and more. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, Tár, Women Talking and Triangle of Sadness also got several nods at the Oscars. Many are now looking forward to seeing Brendan Fraser win an award for his performance in the Oscar-nominated movie The Whale.

The snubs this year included Viola Davis’ performance in The Woman King. Danielle Deadwyler played Mamie Till-Mobley in Till, and many felt that she also deserved a nomination for her excellent performance in the biopic. Fans were also upset about James Cameron not getting the key nominations for Avatar: The Way of Water.

The final award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars, marking his third time returning for the titular role. If you’re hoping to watch it in Singapore, you can view the red carpet highlights at 6.30am SGT and the main show at 8am SGT on Mediacorp Channel 5.

But before we arrive on the day of the Oscars, why not refresh our memory by watching (or rewatching) some of the fantastic flicks that made the cut? Many of the Oscar-nominated films have already made it to theatres or are streaming online. Now is a good time to watch them and then wait to see whether the films that impressed you won an Oscar this year or not.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India