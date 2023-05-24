Sneak peek into the star-studded CELINE Cannes dinner attended by BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BTS’ V

Spanning a total of 11 days from 16 May to herald a union of film, fashion, and unrivalled French Riviera glamour, it’s safe to say that the 76th Cannes Festival international du film has kicked off into full swing. And true to the occasion, Parisian maison CELINE has furnished this year’s itinerary with one of the most coveted guest lists imaginable, with a lavish private dinner at Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc.

Leading the charge of a sleek coterie at CELINE’s Cannes dinner were some of the most prominent global names from Asian entertainment that included BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BTS’s V. Lisa was attired in a dazzling, sequinned pinstripe suit paired with a sheer New Romantic frilled black blouse underneath, while V was decked out with a black suit accentuated by an asymmetric bowtie detail.

This was followed by 29-year-old actor Park Bo-Gum of Hello Monster fame wearing a resplendent number done in chic, debonair jewel tones, as well as Chinese actress Zhang Jingyi donning a black, off-shoulder dress with sequinned details.

CELINE’s Cannes dinner also marks Joe Alwyn’s first public appearance since his split from Taylor Swift, imbuing James Dean-cool in a powder pink satin shirt worn underneath a relaxed suit combination. Kaia Gerber, model and daughter to Nineties modelling icon Cindy Crawford, graced the event in a slinky, low-cut silver number paired with a white fur bolero.

Naturally, it was the presence and proximity of both BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BTS‘s V at the event that has sent K-pop fans into a frenzy, especially in light of the recent swirling rumours that the BTS member may be going steady with Jennie after they were photographed holding hands together in Paris just a week prior.

In any case, their respective agencies have kept mum on whether the speculations can be confirmed in spite of how the pair were seen growing closer since last year, as All Kpop recounts.

Others prominent names to make an appearance that evening included CELINE creative director Hedi Slimane, actors Michael Pitt, Jack Dylan Grazer, Griffin Gluck, Olivia DeJonge, Grace Van Dien, Isabelle Kusman, Myha’la Herrold, rapper Future, and others.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

Feature and hero image credits: CELINE