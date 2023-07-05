Everything you need to know about the Bon Odori Festival: date, venue, things to do

Global soft powers are defined by the intangible influence that they exert beyond their own borders, typically via exports such as media, food, and culture, in addition to consumer goods And where Asia is concerned, Japan is definitely among some of the most recognisable soft powers since the turn of the new millennium, with J-Pop, anime, manga, and other tenants attracting legions of global fans.

For Malaysians who share that penchant for Japanese culture, you will be glad to know that details for the annual Bon Odori Festival, which is held on the 15th day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar as tradition dictates, have been officially announced by the Japan Club of Kuala Lumpur.

The exposition, which has been made famous in Malaysia for serving as an immersive and experiential microcosm of Japanese culture, will be held at the Kuala Lumpur National Sports Complex (Kompleks Sukan Negara) in Shah Alam, Selangor on the 27th of July, 2023 (Saturday). This year’s festival will also commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Japan Club of Kuala Lumpur.

Admission details and what you can expect at the Bon Odori Festival

While the original festival back in Japan was meant to serve as a coming together of ancient Japanese beliefs and Japanese Buddhist customs dedicated in honour of the spirits of the departed, modern-day iterations of the festival celebrated both in Japan and by global Japanese diasporic communities have become more of a holiday associated with the rekindling of family ties.

Seasoned visitors of past Bon Odori Festivals held in Malaysia will no doubt know what to expect when heading over to this year’s celebrations. The festival is most well remembered for its Bon Odori dances which are performed on a raised stage in three parts, where visitors are encouraged to participate. But bear in mind, you won’t be taught the choreography first-hand, so do your best to follow along!

Beyond dance performances, the Bon Odori Festival also hosts a myriad of stalls operated by Japanese merchants and eateries, offering clothing, decorative art, and of course food, to patrons who attend. The latter is an especially big draw for locals, as the festival is typically known for serving more niche Japanese delicacies that are not typically found in mainstream restaurants. With that said, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on event grounds, so sake enthusiasts might have better luck elsewhere.

What should you keep in mind?

As the event is held in an outdoor venue, those who plan on visiting the Bon Odori Festival this year should dress accordingly. Of course, you are encouraged to come decked out in a kimono or yukata for a truly immersive experience, but if you’re prone to breaking a sweat, shorts and roomy t-shirts will be better suited for the occasion.

Where footwear is concerned, visitors are forbidden from stepping onto the field in high heels, so your best bet is to wear a pair of sneakers for optimum comfort. And if you’re planning to document your visit to the festival, bear in mind that the use of drones is strictly forbidden.

Naturally with the heat and crowds, do bring along a battery-powered handheld fan with you to keep cool as well as a generous bottle of water to stay hydrated.

Admission to the event is free, with festival gates opening at precisely 4.30PM. A dedicated free shuttle bus service will also be available to ferry commuters between the Shah Alam KTM station and the event venue.

History of the Bon Odori Festival in Malaysia

In the case of the Bon Odori Festival celebrated in Malaysia, the event has been organised by the Japan Club of Kuala Lumpur since 1977, initially as a means for Japanese expats to immerse their children in their own culture while living abroad, thus ensuring that they retain close ties with home.

Over time, the festival became a medium of cultural exchange between Japan and Malaysia, with both countries acknowledging its potential in strengthening diplomatic ties. This year’s Bon Odori Festival is organised jointly by the Japan Club of Kuala Lumpur, The Japanese School of Kuala Lumpur, and the Embassy of Japan in cooperation with Alumni Look East Policy Society (ALEPS), Japan Graduates Association of Malaysia (JAGAM), The Japanese Chamber of Trade and Industry Malaysia (JACTIM) and Tourism Selangor Sdn Bhd.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

Hero and feature image credit: Japan Club of KL/Facebook, Ryo Tanaka/Unsplash