Charlie Puth live in Singapore: Tour dates, ticket prices, and more

Four-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker Charlie Puth is kicking off the Asia leg of The “Charlie” Live Experience tour with a concert in Singapore. The show here will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 10 October 2023.

The singer-songwriter also confirmed that he is performing in Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Tokyo for the tour. Read on to find out how to score tickets.

Charlie Puth The Charlie Live Experience in Singapore: Ticket details

The artist pre-sale for the concert in Singapore will go live on 13 June 2023 (Tuesday), between 10 am and 11:59 pm SGT via Charlie Puth’s official website here. The Live Nation pre-sale will begin on 14 June (Wednesday) between 10am – 11:59pm via the website here. General sale will commence on 15 June (Thursday) at 10 am via Ticketmaster ticketing channels here.

Tickets will be priced from SGD 128, excluding the booking fee.

Charlie Puth: The “Charlie” Live Experience Asia 2023 tour dates

4 October – Hong Kong (AsiaWorld-Expo)

6 October – Bangkok (Impact Arena)

8 October – Jakarta (Beach City International Stadium)

10 October – Singapore (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

7 October and 18 October – Tokyo (Ariake Arena)

21 October and 22 October – Seoul (KSPO Dome)

A multi-hyphenate hitmaker

Throughout his career, Puth has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, and a Golden Globe nomination. His 2018 LP, ‘Voicenotes’ not only received a Grammy nod, but it was also Certified Gold only four days after its release. In addition, it logged 5.6 billion streams worldwide.

Puth is also one of the most sought-after collaborations. He has worked with Jungkook of BTS on the hit single, ‘Left and Right’ and co-wrote and produced ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber.

(Main and featured image: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

This article was first published in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.