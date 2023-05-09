Coldplay is coming to Kuala Lumpur this 2023

Coldplay fans in Malaysia are in for a treat, as the rumours of them arriving on local shores for the Malaysian leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour 2023 have been officially confirmed by events company Live Nation Malaysia.

Announced earlier today on the company’s official Instagram account, the British hitmakers are expected to land on local shores come 22 November 2023.

Coldplay to perform in Kuala Lumpur this November

What makes this all the more special is the fact that their upcoming performance is slated to be their very-first interaction with Malaysian fans in person. The band will be filling out seats at National Stadium Bukit Jalil, with tickets expected to be in high demand.

Initial speculation into the band’s concert in Malaysia were previously fuelled by a video uploaded by local event and artist manager Iman Tang, featuring an advertisement for Coldplay’s world tour playing on a screen located right above the Pavilion KL crosswalk.

While the advertisement did not specifically mention Malaysia, Iman Tang captioned the video with “Finally the rumours are over! Get ready guys in November 2023! Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 🇲🇾,” implying that the band will indeed perform in the country.

When to get your tickets

If you’re already planning for a trip across the causeway in November and wondering how you can get your hands on tickets, LiveNation has explained that an exclusive presale for CIMB bank cardholders will begin next Tuesday on 16 May 2023, from between 10:00AM to 11:59PM.

On the other hand, general ticket sales will begin a day after that, on 17 May 2023 from 10:00AM onwards. However at this point in time, prices and tiers still remain under wraps by the event organisers.

You may make your ticket purchases through LiveNation’s official website here.

Will Coldplay be performing in Singapore?

Considering the close proximity of Singapore to Malaysia, it only makes sense for Coldplay to make a stop here. No announcements about this have been made, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed since no further dates have been revealed beyond their KL concert on 22 November. The band last performed in Singapore in 2017 at two sold-out shows as part of their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

Founded in 1997, Coldplay has easily become one of the most prominent musical acts to hail from the United Kingdom during the turn of the millennium, boasting 100 million album sales internationally. Their lineup consists of lead vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion and creative director Phil Harvey.

