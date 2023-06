A comprehensive guide for fans heading to the Coldplay Singapore concert

It’s a glorious time to be a Coldplay fan in Singapore. Upon the initial announcement by event organisers, the island state was expecting to host Chris Martin and company for a total of four days in January 2024 as part of their Music of The Spheres tour. But owing to overwhelming demand, this quickly grew to five, and subsequently six days of concerts. And all the shows are SOLD OUT!

We’ve taken the liberty to compile a comprehensive guide for the Coldplay concerts happening in Singapore so you can plan ahead with ease.

The comprehensive guide to Coldplay Singapore concerts for all the fans

When and where is the Coldplay Singapore concert taking place?

Coldplay is expected to perform in Singapore in 2024, as opposed to 2023. In the beginning, four dates were announced as part of their itinerary, which included the 23rd, 24th, 26th, and 27th of January.

This was later bumped up to five dates with the inclusion of the 30th, and finally. a sixth and final concert date on the 31st. They will all be happening at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Ticket prices are as follows, broken down according to their respective tiers:

Cat 9 – SGD $68

Cat 8 – SGD $98

Cat 7 – SGD $128

Cat 6 – SGD $148

Cat 5 – SGD $168

Cat 4 – SGD $208

Cat 3 – SGD $238

Cat 2 – SGD $268

Cat 1 – SGD $298

There are also enhanced experiences available for sale with additional perks for Coldplay megafans, which naturally come at an added premium.

Kubik Experience Standing – SGD $398

One SGD $168 GA Floor ticket

Early entry

Dedicated entrance to the venue

Specially designed sustainable Coldplay Gift item

Access to dedicated merch counters

Supersolis Experience – SGD $538

One SGD $298 seated ticket

Dedicated entrance to the venue

Specially designed sustainable Coldplay Gift item

Access to dedicated merch counters

Ultimate Spheres Experience – SGD $1,098

One SGD $298 seated ticket

Once-In-A-Lifetime Backstage tour

Unprecedented stage access for a photo opportunity by a professional photographer from where Coldplay will perform later

Dedicated entrance to the venue

Custom merch exclusively for Ultimate Spheres Experience

Specially designed sustainable Coldplay Gift item

Access to dedicated merch counters

As of writing, all tickets for the six days have officially been sold out. This makes Coldplay the first-ever band to play for six nights in Singapore’s National Stadium, while consecutively breaking the record for the most tickets ever sold by a band in a single day in the nation.

Where to stay and how to get to the Coldplay Singapore concert venue?

Where to stay

Ideally, If you’re coming from far, you’re going to want to book a room at one of the nearer hotels within the vicinity of the Singapore National Stadium for the concert, so you won’t have to worry about being caught in traffic on the big day itself.

The stadium is located in the Kallang region and is a short distance away from the following hotels:

1. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is a 5-star establishment located along Stamford Road.

Book your stay here

2. Andaz Singapore

The Andaz Singapore Hotel is a 5-star establishment located along Fraser Street.

Book your stay here

3. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

The PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay Hotel is a 5-star establishment located along Raffles Boulevard.

Book your stay here

4. Hotel Traveltine

Hotel Traveltine is a 4-star establishment located along Beach Road.

Book your stay here

5. V Hotel Lavender

V Hotel Lavender is a 4-star establishment located along Jellicoe Road.

Book your stay here

For those who made the decision to drive from KL to Singapore, be warned — parking is scarce and made even more so due to the concert. So you are advised to take public transport to get to the venue instead.

How to get to the concert venue

By bus

If you’re travelling via Bus 11, alight at Stadium Station (80199). If you’re travelling via Bus 10, 14, 16, 16M, 70, 196, alight at National Stadium (80219) or Opposite National Stadium (80211).

By MRT

If you’re heading to the Singapore National Stadium by MRT, the closest station to alight from would be the Stadium MRT Station (CC6) on the Circle Line.

But you may choose to alight from either the Mountbatten MRT Station (CC7) or Kallang MRT Station (EW10) as well. Both are approximately 600m away on foot from the Singapore Sports Hub.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

Feature and hero image credits: @coldplay/Instagram