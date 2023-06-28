Elon Musk birthday special: Striking movie and TV cameos made by the Tesla owner

Elon Musk is not only conquering the business world, but is one of the most entertaining celebrities. The business magnate is always doing something new, and honestly is one of the most amusing people on Twitter as well. The Tesla founder has donned many hats, but not many know that Elon Musk has been a part of many movies and TV shows too. Today, as Elon Musk celebrates his 52nd birthday, let’s revisit these roles played by the OpenAI founder.

While his roles have always been cameo appearances, it is safe to say that Elon Musk is a natural on the screen. From animated shows to sci-fi movies, there are almost a dozen cameos made by Elon Musk and he has nailed each one of them like a pro. Check out the list of his movies and show appearances, and see how many cameos were you already aware of.

Movies and TV shows to spot Elon Musk in on his birthday

Iron Man 2

It is said that Elon Musk was the inspiration behind the character of Tony Stark. Robert Downey Jr. reportedly also consulted Musk before playing the titular role. His involvement in the movie landed him with a cameo role. He appears in a ten-second role in Iron Man 2. He arrives at a party and talks to Stark about private jets at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Machete Kills

One of the most interesting cameos made in movies by Elon Musk was in the film Machete Kills. In this sci-fi film, one gets to see the Space X owner seeing off Machete as he boards the SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.0 rocket, beginning a journey to reach a station in Earth’s orbit.

Why Him?

This is one of the funniest Elon Musk cameos you will come across. He is seen having a brief conversation with Ned Flemming, the protagonist of the film. Musk leaves Flemming in shock when he reveals his true identity. Elon Musk’s birthday is a good day to watch this film if you haven’t already.

Men in Black: International

This is one of the shortest cameos made by the business magnate. He appears in a scene where he’s talking through a screen during an interview, projected on the “Alien Surveillance System”. Celebrities like Ariana Grande are also seen in this small scene.

The Simpsons

Elon Musk has made continuous appearances in animated shows. He appeared in Season 6, episode 12 titled “The Musk Who Fell to Earth” of The Simpsons to discuss his ideas with the citizens of Springfield before taking off in a spacecraft.

The Big Bang Theory

Apart from several movies, Elon Musk has also appeared in the TV shows such as The Big Bang Theory. He appears in Season 9, episode 9 titled “The Platonic Permutation”. He plays himself in the episode where he meets Howard Wolowitz while washing dishes at a shelter during Thanksgiving.

South Park

Musk made brief appearances as a cartoon character on this animated show. He appeared in three episodes titled: “Members Only”, “Not Funny”, and “The End of Serialization as We Know It”. In one of the episodes, he drives a Tesla in the Wacky Races. In Season 20, he is seen giving a tour of the SpaceX building.

Young Sheldon

The OpenAI founder also appeared on Young Sheldon. The storyline reveals that it was only after Musk discovered Sheldon’s childhood notebook that he was able to make significant discoveries and become this successful.

Rick and Morty

Another cameo role of Elon Musk that you can check out on his birthday is his brief appearance on Rick and Morty. He appeared as Elon Tusk, head of Tuskla (an automobile company) in the animated series. Rick and Morty travel to an alternate reality and meet Tusk, seeking his help.

Transcendence

Elon Musk’s cameo in Transcendence was quite quick but still notable. In one of the scenes from the sci-fi thriller, he is seen sitting in the audience as someone talks about AI and how it can be used to make consequential advances and protect lives.

(Main and Feature Image: Elon Musk/Instagram)

This article was first published in Lifestyle Asia India.