‘Extraction 2’: Everything we know about Chris Hemsworth’s new Netflix film

Chris Hemsworth is set to return in his action-packed avatar as a black ops mercenary in Extraction 2, which got a full-length official trailer and release date announcement on 16 May.

The highly anticipated film is a sequel to Hemsworth’s 2020 film Extraction, which was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by writer Ande Parks, artist Fernando León González, and filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. Sam Hargrave, who directed Extraction, returns to helm the sequel.

All about Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth

What was the first film about?

The 2020 film revolved around Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake, a former Australian special forces operator who works as a mercenary. In the first film, he is tasked to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian ganglord. Rake manages to do so, but appears to have been killed. The film was one of the biggest hits for Netflix, with an estimated 90 million households having seen it within the first month of its release.

What is the plot of Extraction 2?

“After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis of the film. Netflix says that the film has a one-shot action scene lasting over 21 minutes.

Speaking to Netflix‘s Phillipe Thao, Hargrave said that the new characters in the sequel will help give fans even more details about what drives Tyler. “The goal was to dive deeper into the backstory of Tyler Rake and find out what makes him tick,” he said. “The first film alludes to a deeply emotional inciting event, a family tragedy, but for the most part he remains a mysterious character. We felt we owed it to the audience to give them more insight into what it is that drives him.”

What does the trailer reveal?

The full trailer of Extraction 2, which was released on 16 May, shows a glimpse of what seems like another high-octane action epic as fans of the first film expect from the sequel. The trailer release comes after a brief first official teaser on 3 April and an even shorter Tudum teaser from 2021. The latest trailer reveals that Tyler was clinically dead “nine months ago,” referring to the events of the first film. It begins with Tyler trying to regain his strength at an undisclosed place covered with snow and pines.

The trailer wastes no time in getting right into the thick of action, with Tyler trying to rescue a woman and two children from a heavily-armed military unit. Death-defying stunts are seen throughout the trailer, as it also builds on Tyler’s own character development and struggle with his past.

Who is part of Extraction 2 cast and crew?

Golshifteh Farahani, who played Nik Khan in the first film, and Adam Bessa, who portrayed Yaz Khan, reprise their roles in the sequel alongside Chris Hemsworth’s lead character. Among the other faces, including new ones, are Daniel Bernhardt, Tornike Gogrichiani, Tinatin Dalakishvili and Olga Kurylenko.

The script has been penned by Joe Russo. The film has been produced by the Russo brothers along with Hemsworth, Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin.

When is the release date of Extraction 2?

Extraction 2 is set for release on 16 June 2023 on Netflix. The film will be 123 minutes long, as is listed on the streamer’s page for the film. The streaming giant has not said anything about whether the film will be screened in theatres.Netflix has previously released movies such as Daniel Craig’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) and Ryan Gosling’s The Gray Man (2022), among others, theatrically for a short duration before their streaming debut.

(Main and Featured images: Jasin Boland/Netflix/Jasin Boland/Netflix – © 2023 Netflix, Inc./IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur