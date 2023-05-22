‘Fast X’ Twitter review: Jason Momoa steals the show in this Fast and Furious film

Fasten your seat belts for a thrilling summer as the action-loaded Fast X has hit the screens. As the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise unleashes high-octane stunts and drama, early Twitter reviews are all about Jason Momoa’s terrific performance.

After a 22-year-long run, the curtains are finally closing on the Fast and Furious saga. Fast X is here to enthral fans with thrills and chases. The penultimate film, which marks Louis Leterrier’s first directorial tryst with the franchise, is also one of the most highly awaited movies of 2023.

Ahead of its global theatrical release on 19 May, the Universal Studios production raked mixed reviews after its world premiere. While the Aquaman actor garnered applause for his portrayal of antagonist Dante, the overall movie has failed to impress critics due to its unimaginative storytelling.

With a 6.3 rating on IMDb, Fast X has a score of 55 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes as of 19 May.

All about Fast X: Plot, critics’ takes and Twitter reviews

No, we are not giving any spoilers!

The story of Fast X

Over the course of the epic franchise, Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have found themselves entangled in many impossible and life-threatening heists. During one such mission, as shown in Fast Five (2011), Dom and his gang came face-to-face with the notorious Brazilian drug kingpin, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) and took him out. Hernan’s son, Dante, who had witnessed the events as a child, is now back with a diabolic plan for vengeance. If successful, Dante’s actions could snatch everything or everyone that Dom has ever loved.

The cast and crew

While Michelle Rodriguez reprises her role as Dom’s wife, Letty Ortiz, Scott Eastwood returns as Little Nobody, Sung Kang as Han Seoul-oh, Ludacris as Tej Parker, and Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce. Besides the regular faces, Fast X also features Jordana Brewster and John Cena as Dom’s siblings, Mia and Jakob Toretto. Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron appear as Queenie and Cipher respectively.

Academy Award-winning actors Brie Larson and Rita Moreno step in as new additions to the star-studded ensemble. Taking the legacy of late actor Paul Walker forward, his daughter Meadow Walker has made her foray into the Fast and Furious universe with a cameo.

What do critics say?

Wesley Morris, who reviewed Fast X for The New York Times, feels the franchise is “finding it hard to keep the thrill alive”.

Twenty-two years and nine sequels in, the “Fast and Furious” franchise is finding it hard to keep the thrill alive. @wesley_morris reviews “Fast X.” https://t.co/VfJKq68H99 — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) May 18, 2023

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo praised Momoa in his tweet but minced no words as he finds the overall film a letdown.

#FastX is the worst Fast yet. Yes, including [insert your least fave here]. The action is fun but it’s the 1st film to not up the ante from the last one & the trademark notion of “Family” is an afterthought. But! Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission. pic.twitter.com/zYdDFwSg0T — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 12, 2023

For Kirsten Acuna, from Insider, Fast X was the “most shocking ending” to the series as she compared the film with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) in scale.

Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal’s def trying to make this its Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/0EWbLNezOi — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 12, 2023

Forbes’ Simon Thompson’s Fast X review gave a thumbs up to Momoa’s sharp performance. However, he says the rest of the film is all about “clunky elements” which are crowd-pullers.

#FastX belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting? pic.twitter.com/9Xeuj2In7z — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 12, 2023

Cinema Blends’ Eric Eisenberg called Momoa’s Dante “F&F’s version of The Joker”.

Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F’s version of The Joker. He’s a gleeful psychopath, and it’s delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it’s a win. #FastX pic.twitter.com/fgZy6gjYTR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 12, 2023

For Full Cine Cirlcle’s film journalist, James Preston Poole, the film is “an absurd romp that will serve as jumping then reversing backing over the shark for some, and one of its best entries for others”.

Guilty or not, there’s no denying the pleasure of #FastX for the committed. It’s an absurd romp that will serve as jumping then reversing backing over the shark for some, and one of its best entries for others. Consider me in the latter camp. Review below. https://t.co/ixp5XyHB5G — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) May 17, 2023

Fast X Twitter reviews from audiences

#FAST10 Went in with no expectations n came out cheering n hooting! Thourougly entertaining, Mind blowing over-the-top chase n stunt sequences, fun cameos & a badass villain #JasonMomoa!

Watch it in the best screen possible!

DO NOT MISS THE END CREDITS! Goosebumps!#fastxreview pic.twitter.com/95gweyrJAn — Adithya sreekumar (@Im_me_ADI) May 18, 2023

🏁 FAST X Review 🏁 My God what a Movie with :

– Perfect Story 💯

– Perfect VFX 🤩

– Perfect Action ✅

– Perfect Cast ❤️

and Jason Momoa is one of the Best Villains I’ve seen 👏🏼 🚨ENDING & POST CREDIT SCENES has Unexpected Cameo😍🚨#FastX #FAST10 #fastxreview #FastAndFurious pic.twitter.com/WfrFHPGxoN — SSR Gaming (@SSRGaming18) May 18, 2023

My Fast X Review: pic.twitter.com/5b6TNlCMDN — Alex Arnold (@AlexArnold88) May 16, 2023

#FastX is exactly as nutty and physics-defying as we’ve come to expect from these flicks, but Jason Momoa is having the absolute time of his life playing the best villain in the entire series. He practically elevates the whole thing a letter grade all by himself. pic.twitter.com/YuagErD47R — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) May 19, 2023

Fast X was Jason Momoa’s best performance to date. He’s sadistic, funny, & straight up charismatic. The amount of mind games he’s character played on Dom was just….wow pic.twitter.com/LlndWPUCLd — T’Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) May 19, 2023

This man is quite possibly the best thing to ever happen to the Fast & Furious franchise. One of the most fun villains I’ve ever seen #FastX pic.twitter.com/i2Ztz1cUcH — Jordan Woodson #TheKillerSweep (@jordanjwoodson) May 19, 2023

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

(Main image: Courtesy Fast X/Photo by Universal Pictures/ IMDb; Feature image: Courtesy Fast X/Photo by Peter Mountain/Universal Pictu – © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved./IMDb)