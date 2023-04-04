How will the full pink moon 2023 impact the different zodiacs?

In March 2023, the earth stood witness to Venus appearing right below a crescent moon against a dark Ramadan sky. Excited stargazers and astrophotographers brought out their equipment to capture this marvellous moment. And as we enter April 2023, another such significant astronomical event awaits us — a full pink moon.

The April full moon overlaps with the year’s Passover or Paschal moon, implying it would be at its highest illumination for the first time after the spring equinox on 20 March. As per a NASA report, the Maine Farmers’ Almanac calls it the pink moon, as it is the first full moon of spring, which is conventionally heralded by the widespread growth of the Phlox subulata wildflower in North America. The flower commonly goes by the names of creeping phlox, moss phlox or moss pink, from which this full moon gets its name.

Marking a period of new growth and revival, the pink moon will have its influence on the zodiac signs. While some need to take stock of things, others can look forward to enjoying a stable and prosperous time.

The pink moon in April 2023 and how it affects the zodiac signs

What are the other names of the full pink moon?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac started publishing names of full moons in the lunar calendar from various cultures in the 1930s, which became quite well known and are used even today.

The pink moon has a religious significance as well — in the neo-pagan connotation, it is referred to as the ‘awakening moon,’ as spirits rise after a winter stupor and impart clarity, healing and a sense of rejuvenation. On the contrary, the Paschal and Passover moon denotes that the Easter holidays and Jewish Pesach are just a week away. Whereas, in the Hindu lunar calendar, this full moon in April marks the festival of Hanuman Jayanti or the birth of Lord Hanuman. The auspicious event is usually observed during the full moon of the Hindu month of Chaitra.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the name ‘pink moon’ was also prevalent among Native Americans, as they celebrated spring with the moss pink flower which attracts butterflies signalling the arrival of the season. Spring, being the harbinger of new hope and revival, gives rise to several other moon names. For instance, while the Oglala tribe of the Dakotas calls it the ‘moon of the red grass appearing,’ the Tlingit tribe of the Pacific Northwest has labelled it a ‘budding moon of plants and shrubs.’

Referring to the sowing season and new harvest, other monikers include ‘full sprouting grass moon’, ‘moon of blackberry’, ‘flower moon’ and ‘moon of the big leaves.’ Additionally, ‘new shoots moon,’ ‘seed moon’ and ‘growing moon’ are among other names of the April moon depicting growth.

The colonial era of North America also saw the rise of new moon names such as ‘planter’s moon’ and ‘sugar maker moon’ to signify the planting season and the time to make maple syrup and sugar from the sap.

In many Asian countries, especially China, the full moon in April is also known as the ‘Peony moon’, referring to the blooming of these indigenous flowers. Although the peonies are found in cream and white hues as well, soft blush pink is the most common one along with other darker shades of pink.

The pink moon also signifies the reappearance of certain animals after the long harsh winters. Hence, some interesting names coined by other tribes are also derived from such a periodic change in the life cycle of the animals. Some of them are ‘moon when the ducks come back’, ‘egg moon’, ‘moon when the geese lay eggs’ and ‘frog moon’.

Some communities also call it the ‘fish moon’ and the ‘sucker moon,’ as fishes thrive during this period and sucker fishes are harvested at large. According to the Almanac, legend has it that sucker fishes return from the spirit realm to purify worldly waters during this phase.

For certain tribes and communities residing near the tundra region, April is still the early springtime when blossoming hasn’t yet started. Therefore, for them, this time marks the thawing of snow and gives rise to names such as ‘breaking ice moon’ and ‘ice breaking in the river.’

When to watch and what to expect from the full moon of April 2023?

The paschal moon of April is one of the most stunning moon phases that will be visible from the late evening of 5 April from the central time zone region in the USA, Canada and Mexico, as well as Colombia and Peru. It reaches its peak on 6 April at around 12.35 am EDT (10.05 am IST) and is expected to appear the same way for three days. Therefore, it is best to head out under the clear skies on the night of 5 April or early morning of the next day to catch the pink moon in its full splendour.

However, it is important to note that the full moon is neither a supermoon (2023 is expected to have four supermoons, including a blue moon) nor a lunar eclipse like the blood moon of November 2022 (2023 is also expected to have two lunar eclipses).

This pink moon ushers in a period of manifesting dreams and expecting strong-growing relationships. Full moons are generally events of significant revelations and confronting hidden feelings. Having said that, although the zodiac sign Libra is in prime focus, all the other zodiac signs shall be affected by the April full moon.

How will April’s pink moon affect zodiacs?

The pink moon occurs in Libra (the seventh sign in the lunar cycle) in April 2023. An air symbol, Libra is governed by commitment, partnerships and togetherness and is essentially a charming, social and fairly balanced sign.

During this phase, the positive energy of the Libra is expected to be felt as people tend to be compassionate and productive as well as strive to foster togetherness.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

The Aries will assess their relationships with their significant other during this time. The pink moon phase will either bring the two of you close, with passionate declarations of love and even marriage proposals or drive you apart. If you are in an uncertain situation with your partner, then this can be a time to step back and re-evaluate.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

This can prove to be quite a roller-coaster time for Taurus on the professional front. You might be extremely busy, ending an ongoing assignment or taking up more work. If you plan on resigning during this phase, something better could come your way. And, if you are unemployed, then this full moon is the perfect time to acquire new skills or spend some me-time.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

For Gemini, April’s full moon can be beneficial both romantically and in finding new hobbies. You are likely to have high energy levels and can take up playing sports or any other physical activity. If you are single, the 2023 pink moon is the perfect time to put yourself out there and find that special someone.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

This is one of those moon phases where the past might come back to haunt you. The Cancer sign can feel a whirlwind of emotions, as memories about family, heritage and upbringing can come flooding back. It is important to watch out for a particular parenting or familial situation during this time. The pink moon can also initiate matters related to real estate and can bring about changes in your living quarters or make you relocate.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Hold no inhibitions in this full moon period. If you have an idea, then just put it out there. A Leo shall experience a burst of creativity and will be motivated to share their thoughts with everyone. It is a crucial time to pay attention to your writing, communication and PR skills.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

This earth sign can look forward to an income hike or find new jobs or side hustles. This full moon presents the opportunity to analyse your budget and make more money. Besides serving as a sound period of wealth and security, this can also be a period to search for better prospects.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

The full moon in April is indeed a powerful force for Libra — this is your time. If you have been working on a particular assignment, then it is likely to achieve fruition now. So, take the lead.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

A Scorpio might feel the urge to take a step back and slow things down. The pink moon of 2023 will instigate a need to go for a break and take your mind off things. This season is also an ideal time to go out and explore and leave your worries behind. Following your heart’s calling should be your spring mantra.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

The full pink moon shall act as a catalyst to boost a Sagittarius‘ social life and take the zodiac’s mind off work. This period shall pose many jolly events to catch up with best buddies. It might also fill the air with some romance for this sign, so be sure to watch out.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

The full moon in April shall cast its light on your career prospects. Therefore, promotions or new job offers might be in order. During this lunar phase, a Capricorn must look at the larger picture — take note of what you achieved so far and introspect new ideas and what lies ahead.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

For an Aquarius, the pink moon of 2023, is a period of walking the extra mile and extending boundaries. You might be wondering about what’s next to move ahead. However, for some, it can mean going back to the basics and finishing off a project. It is also a time to reflect on religious aspects and travel.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

For the Pisces zodiac, the full moon can be a precarious situation, as it might lead you into situations to bring out the truth — both in your career and romantic relationship. You and your partner might be growing closer than before or calling it quits. It is also important to reassess your wealth during this phase.

When will the next pink moon occur?

The next full pink moon shall occur on 24 April 2024 at 12.49 am UTC (6.19 am IST).

(Main and feature image: Courtesy Daylan Sauerwein/ @rawdyl/ Unsplash)

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India