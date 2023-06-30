Kim Cattrall to star as a makeup mogul in Netflix’s ‘Glamorous’

We would say all eyes are on Kim Cattrall, but when are they ever not? The trailer for Netflix’s Glamorous just dropped, and it looks amazing.

Kim Cattrall to star a makeup mogul in Netflix’s Glamorous

To drop on 22 June, Glamorous features supermodel Madolyn Addison (played by Kim Cattrall) meeting Marco Meija (played by Miss Benny) by chance. Addison then hires Meija to help her build her cosmetics empire “because nobody thought I could.”

Footage of the Glamorous trailer also shows Meija struggle to keep up with the fast-paced nature of the company, as well as some drama inbound for Addison. After all, building a whole company cannot be all rainbows and sunshine.

The series is also filled with aspiring actors to look out for, as the trailer shows Zane Phillips (Fire Island), Jade Payton (Daybreak), Michael Hsu Rosen (Tiny Pretty Things), Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones & The Six), and Graham Parkhurst (The Umbrella Academy). On the producer’s chair is Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl), and directing the pilot is confirmed to be Todd Strauss-Schulson (Isn’t It Romantic).

Cattrall previously made headlines as she is set to star in second season of the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That as Samantha Jones, as well as recently starring in How I Met Your Father, Queer As Folk, and Love, Victor.

We will definitely be streaming.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix/Twitter]