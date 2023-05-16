Halsey made a surprise appearance at BTS Suga’s D-Day concert in LA

BTS SUGA‘s latest surprise guest at his D-Day concert in Los Angeles is garnering a huge buzz on the internet.

SUGA, also known as Min Yoongi, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as a member of BTS, one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Suga has also made a name for himself as a solo artist under the name Agust D, with his solo album, Maniac, released in 2020.

Halsey’s appearance at SUGA’s D-Day concert in Los Angeles

BTS SUGA’s latest surprise guest at his D-Day concert in Los Angeles is quickly going viral on the internet. On 14 May, singer Halsey made an unexpected appearance on stage to perform their collaborative track, SUGA’s Interlude, from the BTS rapper’s solo album, Maniac. Their amazing chemistry and friendship on stage had fans going wild.

This marks the latest in a list of exciting guests at the Agust D concerts on previous dates, including American singer MAX and The Rose’s Woosung on previous dates. The friendship between Halsey and SUGA has been going strong since their 2019 collaboration for the track Boy With Luv, from BTS’ album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA.

la d-2 with max la d-3 with halsey pic.twitter.com/vdJUiVz4RE — sen (@sugatradamus) May 15, 2023

Fans were thrilled to see Halsey join SUGA on stage, as their past collaborations have proven to be a huge success. SUGA’s solo career under the name of Agust D created the right kind of buzz all over, and his live performances never fail to entertain his audience. Halsey’s appearance added another layer of excitement to the concert, and fans are already hoping for more surprises in future concert dates.

Although there hadn’t been much exchange between the two artists career-wise after the release of SUGA’s Interlude in 2020, fans were surprised to see the two rekindle their friendship in the Korean rapper’s documentary, “SUGA: Road to D-Day.” In the documentary, Halsey and SUGA were seen spending time together and catching up on old times.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, BTS and its members have continued to connect with their fans through various online and offline events. SUGA’s D-Day concert in LA was a highly anticipated event, and the surprise appearance by Halsey made it all the more special. The relationship between Halsey and BTS’ SUGA is a testament to the power of collaboration and friendship in the music industry, and fans can’t wait to see what they have in store for the future

As the last LA concert date for the Agust D tour, fans still hold hope that there are more surprise guests in other venues, especially the other two dates that SUGA has in the U.S. at the Oakland Arena. The special appearance of Halsey at SUGA’s D-Day concert will surely be remembered by fans as a highlight of the Agust D tour.

Hero and feature images: Courtesy Twitter/ @halsey

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India