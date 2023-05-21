Catch these highest-rated shows on Amazon Prime Video

Choosing a new show to binge-watch can be quite a daunting task. Imagine the scenario: your popcorn is ready, your glass of wine is full, you’re nicely tucked in bed and you start binge-watching a new show, only to switch it off after one episode because the story is not engrossing you. Fortunately, there is a way to safeguard yourself from this annoying predicament, and we are here to help with just that. We have compiled a list of some of the highest-rated Amazon Prime Video shows on IMDb that have garnered a league of fans around the world.

Which are some of the highest-rated Amazon Prime Video series on IMDb?

From detective shows like Sherlock to serial-killer dramas like Dexter, from Emmy-winning fare like Mad Men to dark comedies like Shameless and Fleabag, from documentary series like Clarkson’s Farm to motoring series like The Grand Motor, there is something in store for everyone in Prime Video’s diverse catalogue.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and stream any (or many!) of these highest-rated shows and you are bound to be entertained for hours.

