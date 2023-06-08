Fights, feuds and fiascos: Most scandalous moments on ‘Selling Sunset’

Reality television and controversy have always gone hand-in-hand. Where’s the fun of unscripted primetime shows if not peppered with scandalous, jaw-dropping moments? Interestingly, shows that have gone on to garner pop-culture clout have all witnessed their fair share of controversial feuds, fights and drama, Selling Sunset included.

From Christine Quinn hurling accusations against Season 1 newbie Chrishelle Stauss to Davina Potratz’s fall-out with Jason Oppenheim, the fights on Selling Sunset have kept reality television enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

Why do you need to watch all seasons of Selling Sunset?

While a handful of reality real-estate dramas have come and gone (Think Million Dollar Listing, Fixer Upper, The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes), what sets Selling Sunset apart is its luxurious mix of heel-tapping, Chanel-wearing realtors with a showcase of California’s most decadent homes. From $75 million listings to properties overlooking LA’s iconic Hollywood Hills, the opulence per square metre is too colossal to deny.

While the can be startling to some, it definitely is an everyday environment for the bevy of leading ladies over at Selling Sunset. Strong, independent, and aggressively opinionated, the Oppenheim realtors are always bringing their A-game, be it to sell a house or to prove their point in a fight. Since the show debuted in 2019, stars like Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather El Moussa, and Maya Vander have emerged as celebrities in their own right. It is only in the sixth season that new players like Bre Teisi, Nicole Young, and Chelsea Lazkani were introduced to the existing permutation.

Which were the most dramatic fights on Selling Sunset?

Since the show successfully completed a six-season run, it is no secret that plenty of arguments have been telecast. The first season was headlined by Christine’s s hostility towards Chrishell, accusing the latter of being “two-faced” at every opportunity. Davina and Mary’s partner, Romain, were also involved in a heated argument, leading to Davina being uninvited from their wedding. In season 4, Christine and Emma were at loggerheads when both ladies realised that they were once dating the same ex.

Considering each season has brought its own degree of drama, we dissect the most shocking, controversial fights on Selling Sunset.

1. Christine Vs Chrishell over Mary and Romain’s relationship

The first season navigated murky waters as soon as Davina and Chrishell’s conversation about Mary and Romain’s newly-engaged relationship came out in the open. Questions about Romain’s financial conditions and their 10-year age gap were discussed. Christine, who was Mary’s best friend at the time, did not take this interrogation lightly, standing up for her colleague and bestie. The feud ended with Christine calling Chrishell a “b*tch who must own a Sunglasses Hut because she is so f*cking shady.” Ouch!

The animosity continued after the cameras stopped rolling. Christine pulled out her petty cards by naming one of the drinks “Chrishell’s Two-Faced Tonic”, for a party she hosted towards the end of season 1. She allegedly asked the other estate agents not to like Chrishell’s Instagram posts as well.

2. Davina Vs Romain over Mary and Romain’s engagement ring

When Davina mocked Mary’s moissanite engagement ring, things took a turn for the sour. Although Romain was informed about the snarky comment, it was only after their awkward confrontation at Christine’s birthday party that Potratz was removed from Mary and Romain’s wedding guest list. This decision catalysed several smaller arguments and moments of tension, all throughout season 2.

3. Mary Vs Chrishell Vs Christine over Christine’s relationship timeline

In another clash that aired during season 2, Heather took the opportunity to inform Christine about the conversation Chrishell and Mary allegedly had about the intricacies of her relationship. In the episode, ‘Karma’s Gonna Get You’, the 34-year-old Quinn confronts Mary during her bachelorette party, which in the following episodes snowballs into a screaming match between Mary and Christine at Heather’s open house. When the argument ceases, Christine calls Mary “a f*cking idiot” after she leaves the premise, making this one of the biggest fights on Selling Sunset.

When Chrishelle informs Mary about what transpired after her exit, the altercation reaches new heights. Other friends like Amanza Smith are also dragged into the catfight, confronting Quinn about her behaviour. The drama further intensified when Christine realised that she and a handful of others were not invited to Mary’s “real bachelorette”.

4. Amanza Vs Heather over the latter’s relationship

In season two, Amanza’s concern about Heather’s relationship proceeding at breakneck speed created quite a rift between the two. “It terrifies me how fast you have met those kids,” Amanza told Heather, who most definitely did not take it with a pinch of salt. Since her relationship with HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa was in its honeymoon season, a visibly-agitated Heather argued back, “It is going to work out. We are very serious. We are going to move in together, and we are moving forward with everything. I’m glad that you are worried about my boyfriend’s children.”

5. Davina Vs Jason over the $75 million listing

Watchers of Selling Sunset will fully agree that Jason and Davina’s confrontation over the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom property in North Beverly Hills Drive was a contentious one. While the real estate entrepreneur believed the listing was a “waste of time”, Potratz’s and the rest of the Oppenheim realtors could not see the logic behind his opinion — labelling it as an “ego” issue. The argument ended with Davina making a hasty exit at Jason’s housewarming party, leaving the rest of the crew visibly uncomfortable. In the episodes following this one, she apologises for the harsh exchange of words while recuperating with the owner, Adnan, for an extension in her contract.

6. Davina Vs Chrishell over the latter’s very public divorce with Justin Hartley

The finale of Selling Sunset season 3 saw the cast converging at Christine’s elaborate Winter Wonderland-themed wedding. Chrishell’s ongoing divorce was public news at the time, naturally ensuring the leading ladies sat down to dissect the proceedings. “Everyone has their own side in every situation, right?” Davina first says when addressing the split. She then proceeds to remind Mary about how she was not invited to her wedding and that there were two sides to every story. Mary, who mouths a “no” argues that Chrishell is “family” and that the women should support her side no matter what. “We don’t know any details,” Davina continues, despite Chrishell sitting right in front of her.

Although Mary can be heard rebuking Davina, she decides to carry on her sermon. “Chrishell, Justin has his own side, right?” she asks. “You don’t get married to get divorced. You know that right?, says Davina, compelling Chrishell to leave the conversation.

7. Christine Vs Heather over comments about her and Tarek’s relationship

By the end of season 4, there was no redeeming factor in Christine and Heather’s relationship. The season finale was a testament to this tumultuous friendship which ended in both ladies having an on-camera meltdown. Heather was exceptionally distressed by Christine’s off-camera comments regarding her romance with Tarek. Christine had compared the couple to the infamous The Hills duo, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. When Heather tries to resolve the situation by making the first effort, Christine responds with an “I’m good”. Fans were disappointed with the latter’s lack of empathy and sincerity towards the conversation.

8. Christine Vs Emma over a common ex and an alleged bribe

Season 4 also witnessed the unhinged episode of Emma and Christine discussing an ex from 8 years prior. In a whirlwind conversation that sees both women equally flustered, Christine accuses her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her with Emma, later revealing that she was engaged to him at the time. Emma alternatively argues that she dated him after Christine, and was the first woman he proposed to.

In the fifth season of Selling Sunset, this animosity escalated to newer heights. Emma accused Christine of bribing a client to not work with her, citing that she was a “100 percent” aware that the agent has spilled out $5,000 for the cause. When Jason and Mary had to step in to discuss what had happened as well as Quinn’s future at The Oppenheim Group, the 34-year-old decided to skip the meeting.

While Christine has since denied her involvement in this case, the social media star said on Twitter that the storyline was staged. “Omg bless your heart you actually think the show is real”, she commented on a post, further adding that the moment was “produced”. The fights on Selling Sunset clearly have a life of their own!

(Main and featured image: Netflix)

This article was first published in PrestigeOnline Malaysia.