20 movies to watch with Mum on Mother’s Day

In fact, many of these flicks specifically focus on mother-daughter relationships. These include The Joy Luck Club (1993), which is about a group of Chinese-American women and their relationships with their immigrant mothers; or My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002), which is a heartfelt story of how a mother tries everything to get her daughter married to the guy she loves.

A few also showcase family bonding, with the mother at the centre. The most recent example of this is 2022’s celebrated film Everything Everywhere All at Once. It is a gem of a cinematic piece that celebrates the powerful bond between a mother and her child. Through its outstanding story, it literally reinforces the belief that not even the greatest threat of a galactic proportion can break this bond.

Mother’s Day movies span all kinds of genres indeed, from romantic comedies to slice-of-life and even anti-war dramas. Each of them offers the perfect message needed by everyone to understand why they should love their mothers.

Along with Everything Everywhere All at Once, here are several suggestions for a movie night on Mother’s Day, which you can enjoy with your mom or even the whole family. Take your pick, get the popcorn ready and have fun.

Mother’s Day movies that capture a mom’s love

Only Yesterday (1991)

Release date: 20 July 1991

Director: Isao Takahata

Voice cast: Miki Imai, Toshirō Yanagiba

Synopsis: A woman named Taeko Okajima (voiced by Miki Imai) travels to a family member’s place in the rural countryside to escape her hectic city life in Tokyo. Once there, she rediscovers herself, her priorities and her career through reflections from her life as a young girl and in the present as an adult.

More about the film: Set in 1982, the slice-of-life story is the second animated film after the acclaimed war tragedy Grave of the Fireflies (1988) that Japanese auteur Isao Takahata wrote and directed for Studio Ghibli.

Only Yesterday holds a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100 percent. An English dubbed version of the film was released in 2016.

The Parent Trap (1998)

The critically well-received movie marks Lindsay Lohan’s film debut. (Image: IMDb)

Release date: 29 July 1998

Director: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson

Synopsis: This is the story of twin sisters, Hallie and Annie (both Lohan), who are separated at birth after their parents’ divorce. After a meeting coincidentally, years later, Hallie and Annie devise a plan to bring their parents back together.

More about the film: A remake of the 1961 film of the same name, the critically well-received 1998 film marks Lohan’s big-screen debut.

Bird Box (2018)

Bird Box is based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman. (Image: Netflix)

Release date: 21 December 2018

Director: Susanne Bier

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, John Malkovich

Synopsis: Malorie (Bullock) must protect two little children and herself from an inexplicable entity, whose mere sight has led people to kill themselves. Together with other survivors, they navigate the dystopian world blindfolded to avoid the entity and reach a place believed to be safe from the threat.

More about the film: Bird Box is based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman.

Brave (2012)

Brave won the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2012. (Image: Disney/Pixar/IMDb)

Release date: 22 June 2012

Directors: Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman, Steve Purcell

Voice cast: Kelly Macdonald, Emma Thompson, Billy Connolly, Julie Walters

Synopsis: Merida (voiced by Macdonald), a young princess in mediaeval Scotland, is an expert archer and extremely courageous. She attempts to change her fate following an argument with her mother Queen Elinor (Thompson) over her betrothal. It goes horribly wrong, resulting in a curse that turns the queen into a bear. Merida must now find a way to free her mother from the curse.

More about the film: Brave won the Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe among other accolades for best animated film in 2013.

Little Women (2019)

Little Women is the story of March sisters in the years after the American Civil War. (Image: Wilson Webb/CTMG, Inc./IMDb)

Release date: 25 December 2019

Director: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Bob Odenkirk

Synopsis: The film follows the lives of four March sisters — Jo March (Ronan), Meg March (Watson), Amy March (Pugh) and Beth March (Scanlen). Set in the years after the American Civil War, the sisters try to live life on their terms while facing love, poverty, heartbreak and a tragedy that brings them together.

More about the film: The film is the most recent adaptation of the eponymous 1868 literary classic by Louisa May Alcott. Little Women won the 2020 Oscar for Costume Design and was nominated in five other categories, including Best Picture and Best Actress (for Ronan).

Mamma Mia! (2008)

The film is also famous for the use of hit musical numbers by pop group ABBA. (Image: Netflix)

Release date: 18 July 2008

Director: Phyllida Lloyd

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård

Synopsis: Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried) invites three men to her wedding without telling her hotelier mother, Donna (Streep). Sophie believes that one of these men — Sam Carmichael (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Skarsgård) — is her father. The arrival of the men brings in a wave of memories and discoveries for all.

More about the film: The film is particularly famous for the use of hit musical numbers by pop group ABBA. It spawned a sequel-prequel film in 2018, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Freaky Friday (2003)

The film is about a mother and daughter who find their bodies swapped. (Image: Walt Disney Productions/IMDb)

Release date: 6 August 2003

Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan

Synopsis: Tess Coleman (Curtis) is a single mother who doesn’t get along well with her teenage daughter Anna (Lohan). One day, following an argument, the two find their bodies switched. The mother-daughter duo must now pose as the other, deal with the complexities of each other’s lives and try to find a way to get back in their own bodies.

More about the film: The film is based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel of the same name. The 2003 version is the second theatrical remake of the same story and the third overall.

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The movie revolves around a family of a same-sex couple. (Image: Suzanne Tenner/2010 Focus Features/IMDb)

Release date: 30 July 2010

Director: Lisa Cholodenko

Cast: Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Hutcherson, Mark Ruffalo

Synopsis: The comedy-drama revolves around a same-sex couple, Nic and Jules (Bening and Moore, respectively). Their teenage children, Joni Allgood (Wasikowska) and Laser Allgood (Hutcherson), were conceived by artificial insemination by the same sperm donor — restaurateur Paul Hatfield (Mark Ruffalo). One day, the children decide to invite their biological father into their family, leading to tensions between Nic and Jules.

More about the film: The film was nominated for four Academy Awards in 2011, including Best Picture.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

A still from the film shows Steve Carell, Toni Collette and Abigail Breslin in the yellow van. (Image credit: IMDb)

Release date: 18 August 2006

Directors: Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Paul Dano, Steve Carell, Alan Arkin

Synopsis: The film revolves around the dysfunctional Hoover family. When seven-year-old Olive Hoover (Breslin) gets a chance to participate in a beauty contest in California, the entire family of idiosyncratic personalities joins her on a road trip in their yellow Volkswagen van.

More about the film: Arkin won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role while Michael Arndt won the award for Best Writing, Original Screenplay. The film was also nominated in two more categories — Best Motion Picture and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (for Breslin).

Lady Bird (2017)

Saoirse Ronan, who plays the daughter, in a scene with Laurie Metcalf, who plays the mother, in Lady Bird. (Image credit: IMDb)

Release date: 1 December 2017

Director: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf

Synopsis: Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson (Ronan) is a teenage girl in a Sacramento high school who wants to escape her life and go to a collage, which is on the East Coast. She has strong disagreements with her mother, Marion McPherson (Metcalf), but eventually realises the crucial role she played in her life.

More about the film: The film received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture.

Ballad of a Soldier (1959)

The film won the Special Jury Prize at the 1960 Cannes Film Festival. (Image: IMDb)

Release date: 1 December 1959 (Soviet Union)/ 26 December 1960 (US)

Director: Grigory Chukhray

Cast: Vladimir Ivashov, Zhanna Prokhorenko

Synopsis: For his outstanding bravery during World War II, a Soviet soldier (Ivashov), who is in his late teens, is granted leave for a few days to go home and meet his mother. On the way, he has to fulfil the errands for his comrades. He also finds love briefly. By the time he reaches his village, it is already time to return to the front and all he can do is just spend a few minutes with his middle-aged mother.

More about the film: Ballad of a Soldier is essentially an anti-war film which reveals how crushing it was for mothers to see their young sons being taken away in their youth because of a war.

The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1961. It won a BAFTA for Best Film From Any Source in 1962 and the Special Jury Prize at the 1960 Cannes Film Festival.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh in a scene from ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’. (Image: IAC Films, Gozie AGBO, Year of the Rat, Ley Line Entertainment)

Release date: 8 April 2022

Directors: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Synopsis: Already beset by problems in her personal life and with her laundromat business, Evelyn Quan Wang (Yeoh) suddenly finds herself drawn into an inter-dimensional conflict in which she is everyone’s last hope. Evelyn learns that she must protect the universe as well as her daughter, Joy (Hsu), with whom she has a strained relationship.

More about the film: Everything Everywhere All at Once was the biggest winner at the 2023 Academy Awards, winning seven of the 11 awards it was in the running. Among them were Best Actress for Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Quan — their respective first Oscars.

According to IGN, even before its Oscar wins, the film surpassed the record held by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) as the most-awarded movie of all time with over 150 accolades.

Room

A scene from ‘Room’. (Image: George Kraychyk/ IMDb)

Release date: 22 January 2016

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

Cast: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, William H. Macy

Synopsis: A woman (Larson) and her young son (Tremblay) are held captive in a small room for years. Following their escape, the woman tries to help her son adjust to the life in the outside world as he has seen it for the first time.

More about the film: The film is based on Emma Donoghue’s 2010 novel of the same name. Donoghue also wrote the screenplay of the film. Larson won the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Room.

Dumplin’

Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald in a scene from ‘Dumplin’. (Image: Echo Films, COTA Films)

Release date: 7 December 2018

Director: Anne Fletcher

Cast: Danielle Macdonald, Jennifer Aniston, Odeya Rush, Maddie Baillio, Harold Perrineau

Synopsis: Willowdean Dickson (Macdonald) is an overweight teenager whose relationship with her mother, Rosie (Aniston), a former beauty queen, is fraught. As an act of rebellion, Willowdean decides to participate in a local pageant which has her mother as a judge.

More about the film: The film is based on Julie Murphy’s young adult novel of the same name.

Wonder

Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts in a scene from the film ‘Wonder’. ( Image: Lionsgate, Mandeville Films, Participant Media, Walden Media, TIK Films)

Release date: 17 November 2017

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Cast: Owen Wilson, Julia Roberts

Synopsis: Auggie (Tremblay), a boy with a facial deformity, tries to adjust to a ‘normal’ life after he is enrolled in a private school for the first time. His struggle to make friends at school inspires those around him to be a better version of themselves.

More about the film: Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by RJ Palacio, Wonder was nominated for the Academy Award for Makeup and Hairstyling in 2018.

The Blind Side

Quinton Aaron as Michael Oher and Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy in ‘The Blind Side’. (Image: Alcon Entertainment)

Release Date: 20 November 2009



Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Quinton Aaron, Cathy Bates

Synopsis: Based on the eponymous non-fiction novel, The Blind Side, starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron, tells the unprecedented tale of an athletically gifted African American teenager who is rescued from the crutches of homelessness by an exceptionally philanthropic Memphis family. The film manages to leave audiences teary-eyed through its depiction of unconventional mother-son relationships. Built into the narrative is an eye-opening social commentary that at some point, presents itself as the story’s villain. If you’re looking for a film that moves you this Mother’s Day, this one might do the trick!

More about the film: It is based on the eponymous non-fiction novel, The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game.

Bad Moms

Kathryn Hann, Mila Kunis, and Kristen Bell in a lighthearted scene from ‘Bad Moms’. (Image: STX Entertainment, H Brothers, Tang Media Productions, Virgins Produced)

Release Date: 19 July 2016

Director: John Lewis, Scott Moore

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Jay Hernandez, Annie Mumolo, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Christina Applegate.

Synopsis: Navigating the lives of four suburban mothers, the film is a riot due to its witty dialogues, relatable scenarios, and its underlying ode to the relentless housework. Not only does the film showcase the humourous-yet-tiring side to motherhood, but beneath the flashy upper layers stands a story about women’s empowerment that is sure to be an uplifting rewatch this Mother’s Day.

More about the film: The film won the Favorite Comedy Movie award at the 43rd People’s Choice Awards. Kristen Bell also received a nomination for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress.

Yes Day

The Torres family in the film ‘Yes Day’. (Image: Grey Matter Productions, Entertainment 360)

Release Date: 12 March 2021

Director: Miguel Arteta

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla

Synopsis: The film is a hilarious take on parenting with the lead couple promising their kids an entire day of unlimited ‘yes’s. Lighthearted but complete with a simple message of loving your family, Yes Day leaves you on a path of self-reflection and gratitude. The punchy dialogues and clean cinematography are also elements to look out for in this movie.

More about the film: The movie is based on the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

Image credit: Grey Matter Productions, Entertainment 360

The Joy Luck Club

‘The Joy Luck Club’ presents a timeless Mother’s Day watch. (Image: Hollywood Pictures)

Release Date: 8 September 1993

Director: Wayne Wang

Cast: Tsai Chin, Kieu Chinh, Lisa Lu, France Nuyen, Rosalind Chao, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita, and Ming-Na Wen.

Synopsis: A timeless American drama, this 1993 film co-written by Academy Award writer Ronald Bass, is an exceptional tale of immigration, Chinese culture, and the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship. The Joy Luck Club presents these subplots through the lens of four elderly Chinese women who dedicatedly cluster each week to discuss their problems together, play games and keep their lifelong traditions alive. What’s extremely interesting to watch is the portrayal of the inevitable clash between American and Southeast Asian cultures, especially in a metropolitan city like San Francisco.

More about the film: In 2020, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.

Image credit: Hollywood Pictures

The Sound of Music

‘The Sound of Music’ is a classic perfect for watching with mom. (Image: 20th Century Fox/IMDb)

Release date: 2 March 1965

Director: Robert Wise

Cast: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker

Synopsis: A young Austrian woman, Maria (Andrews), is hired as a governess for the seven children of retired naval officer Captain Georg von Trapp (Plummer), who is a widower and a strict disciplinarian. Maria’s efforts help the children find joy and music and the environment around the house becomes lively.

More about the film: The American musical is considered as one of the greatest films of all time. Set in Austria just before the outbreak of World War II, it is based on the true story of the von Trapp family of singers. It was met with critical acclaim upon release and won five Oscars, including Best Picture in 1966.

