10 K-dramas we cannot wait to watch in the second half of 2023

The first half of 2023 raised the benchmark for K-drama releases with captivating scripts and intriguing themes. While it saw the premiere of outstanding series like The Glory Part 2 and The Good Bad Mother, the second half promises the same with webtoon adaptations like Mask Girl and crime thrillers such as The Worst of Evil.

Netflix’s returning series D.P, which spent 8 weeks in the top ten in South Korea, for a total of 52 days after release in 2021 as per What’s On Netflix, recently dropped its teaser for season 2. The highly anticipated K-drama is all set to premiere on 28 July 2023.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Park Gyu-young starrer, Celebrity, which is helmed by Canneseries-nominated K-drama director Kim Cheol-kyu, promises an in-depth look into the world of famous personalities.

On the other end of the spectrum lie popular webtoon-based shows like Moving. With a star-studded cast, this Disney+ original is an effortless cross between fantasy and black comedy.

Here is a list of unmissable K-dramas gracing the second half of 2023

Celebrity

Directed by: Kim Chul-gyu

Cast: Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah

Release date: 30 June

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Seo A-ri (Park) enters the world of celebrities after becoming a popular social media influencer. As her resolute moves earn her numerous followers in a short span of time, success blinds her and the uglier side of fame takes over. Will A-ri be able to handle the flip side of her new life?

Where to watch: Netflix

Shadow Detective Season 2

Directed by: Han Dong-hwa

Cast: Lee Sung-min, Kyung Soo-jin, Lee Hak-joo

Release date: 5 July

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Since the disappearance of the blackmailer ‘Friend’, veteran detective Kim Taek-rok (Lee) has been freshly transferred to the police force’s Women and Juveniles Unit. Soon, he finds himself part of an investigation after a deadly explosion tears through Geumo city. Is ‘Friend’ making a comeback?

Where to watch: Disney+

D.P. 2

Directed by: Han Jun-hee

Cast: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Jin-hee

Release date: 28 July

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Frontline soldiers An Jun-ho (Jung) and Han Ho-hyeol (Koo) are back for new and thrilling adventures during their mandatory military service. While season 1 saw Jun-ho abandoning his unit despite over 500 days of service left, season 2 will likely focus on him using his experience in D.P. to evade his capture.

About the show: While this 2023 Netflix original military K-drama is based on the webtoon D.P Dog Day (2015) by Kim Bo Tong, the streamer has kept the exact plot details of the upcoming season under wraps.

Where to watch: Netflix

Moving

Directed by: Park In-je

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Lee Jung-ha

Release date: 9 August

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: The story follows individuals with superpowers, who maintain a low profile to keep themselves and their families safe. But when destiny chooses otherwise, they must succeed in keeping their unusual abilities hidden from the world.

About the show: This sci-fi drama is adapted from the webtoon of the same name by acclaimed artist Kang Full.

Where to watch: Disney+

A Time Called You

Directed by: Kim Jin-won

Cast: Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kang Hoon

Release date: TBA

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Han Jun-hee (Jeon) is grieving her late boyfriend Ko Yeun-jun (Ahn) when she mysteriously travels back to 1998 and ends up as a high school student. In a twist of fate, Jun-hee discovers that the institute’s most popular boy, Nam Si-heon resembles her deceased boyfriend.

About the show: The K-drama is based on the popular Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day (2019).

Where to watch: Netflix

Mask Girl

Directed by: Kim Yong-hoon

Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Aahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran

Release date: TBA

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Kim Mo-mi (Jung), who is insecure about her looks at her day job, turns the host of an internet broadcast every night in a masked avatar. Popularly known as the Mask Girl, her life turns upside down when she gets trapped in a series of ill-fated events while live-streaming.

About the show: This Netflix original thriller show is based on the webtoon of the same name.

Where to watch: Netflix

Doona!

Directed by: Lee Jeong-Hyo

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se-jon

Release date: TBA

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: College freshman Lee Won-joon (Yang) is surprised to find out his new neighbour is none other than Duna (Bae), a former K-pop idol. Despite his attempts to stay out of her business, Won-joon finds himself being drawn towards her reclusive life.

About the show: Produced by Studio Dragon, this romantic Korean drama series is based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs (2019) by Min Songa.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature

Directed by: Chung Dong-yoon

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Wi Ha-joon

Release date: TBA

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: In 1945 Gyeongseong (Seoul under Japanese rule), Jang Tae-sang (Park), the rich but selfish owner of Golden Jade House, has a change of heart when he comes across bounty hunter Yun Chae-ok (Han). Soon, he sets on a journey to investigate a series of mysterious missing person cases along with Chae-ok all the while growing closer to her.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Worst of Evil

Directed by: Han Dong-wook

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Lim Se-mi

Release date: TBA

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: In the 1980s Korea, undercover investigator Kang Joon-mo (Ji) and narcotics officer Yoo Eui-jung (Lim) try to nab a criminal enterprise involved in illegal drug trading between Korea, China and Japan. But with the notorious leader Jung Ki-cheol (Wi) standing in their way, the task at hand doesn’t appear easy.

Where to watch: Disney+

Sweet Home Season 2

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young

Release date: TBA

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: After fighting off monsters in season 1, the residents of Green Home are back to portray different shades of human nature as they find their survival endangered once again.

About the show: This apocalyptic horror K-drama series is based on a webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.

Where to watch: Netflix

