Photos: Indian celebs shine at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, one of the biggest entertainment and fashion events of the year, kicked off on 16 May at the French Riviera. The film festival which is chiefly renowned for its celebration of outstanding cinema, is also known for its sheer elegance, panache, and grandiosity on the red carpet. From a grand opening ceremony to a dazzling spectacle of celebrities on the illustrious red carpet, the entertainment and glamour quotient at the opulent Cannes Film Festival 2023 is simply unbeatable. Looks are being served, and stunning fashion statements are being made by one celebrity at a time.

Nothing screams glamour quite like Cannes but there’s more to it than just glitz and style. Some of the most anticipated films are premiering like Jeanne du Barry, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, and Martin Scorcese’s new Apple-backed film Killers of the Flower Moon. With the festival running until 27 May, there’ll only be more films to celebrate and fashion to look up to.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Indian stars at their fashionable best

Several Indian celebrities made their Cannes debut this year. From former Miss World Manushi Chhillar to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood stars went all out and put their best fashion foot forward. Day 1 saw Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, and Esha Gupta make their fashionable appearances. While Esha donned a pastel pink gown designed by Nicolas Jebran Couture and looked chic, Sara chose to go all traditional and opted for an ivory and beige Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Meanwhile, the former Miss World who is representing Walker’s Co., looked stunning in a white tulle gown by fashion designer house Fovari.

Day 2 of the film festival saw more glamour and glitz. Actor Urvashi Rautela was seen in a bright orange ruffled dress with a jewelled bodice. She had stunned in a pink gown at the opening ceremony. Day 3 saw one of the regular, most celebrated Indian Bollywood stars at Cannes – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Ponniyin Selvan actor arrived for the screening of the film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in a dramatic silver gown with a behemoth silver hood and black bow. Images of the Cannes veteran went viral as soon as she hit the red carpet.

A few other Indian celebs were also seen at the glamourous event including Mrunal Thakur, Amy Jackson, and influencer Masoom Minawala.

