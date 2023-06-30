PUMA names K-pop girl group IVE as its new Asia-Pacific ambassador

PUMA, a global sportswear brand, has recently announced its partnership with IVE, a popular K-pop girl group, to act as its ambassador for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The partnership is a significant milestone for IVE, as they are emerging as a leading figure in the K-pop world and an icon of the MZ generation.

PUMA selects IVE as its newest APAC ambassador

As part of the collaboration, IVE will be PUMA’s Asia-Pacific ambassador in 15 countries across Asia and Oceania. PUMA has promised to launch a series of brand activities, including campaigns and events, in collaboration with IVE to actively engage with fans and consumers around the world and capture the global market.

In a statement, PUMA expressed its delight in having IVE as its new Asia-Pacific ambassador and promised to carry out various campaigns throughout the APAC region. With the recent release of IVE’s first full-scale album ‘I’ve IVE’ in April, which has sold over 1.1 million copies, IVE has become a million-seller for two consecutive years.

IVE is renowned for being one of the leading K-pop girl groups loved throughout the Asia-Pacific region. They have achieved great success on both domestic and overseas charts, including the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts on Billboard. Recently, they released their first Japanese album, marking the start of their full-fledged global activities. Their Asian fan concert tour started in Korea in February and has since expanded to Japan, Manila, and Taipei, with upcoming concerts in Singapore and Bangkok. The tour has been a huge success, with fans eagerly anticipating their next performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia KL (@lifestyleasiakl)

To celebrate IVE’s ambassadorship, PUMA has released a pictorial featuring all six members of IVE wearing the brand’s iconic T7 track jacket and Suede sneakers. The partnership promises to be a mutually beneficial one, as PUMA aims to leverage IVE’s immense popularity to strengthen its brand presence in the APAC region, while IVE continues to reach new audiences and expand their global reach.

As part of this collaboration, PUMA will release a Korea Exclusive Campaign on 17 July, with further support planned for the APAC region in the coming months. This campaign is expected to attract a lot of attention from consumers who are fans of both brands.

Overall, the partnership between PUMA and IVE is expected to be a great success, as both brands have a strong presence in the APAC region. PUMA’s reputation as a global sportswear brand combined with IVE’s popularity and success in the K-pop industry is sure to generate a lot of buzz and excitement from fans and consumers alike.

(Main and feature image: PUMA)

This article was first published in Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.