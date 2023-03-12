Here are the most popular movie directors in America

With the 95th Academy Awards drawing near, all eyes are on Hollywood to see who will take home the Oscar for Best Director. But one filmmaker — Steven Spielberg — has already captured the hearts of Americans as the most popular movie director, according to a recent poll.

One of the major favourites for the 2023 Oscars, Spielberg, tops the list of America’s favourite directors. According to a recent survey*, conducted by Morning Consult, 71% chose the director of The Fabelmans — which has scooped seven nominations for the 2023 Oscars, including for Best Picture and Best Director — out of a total of 92 living directors.

And avid movie fans are the biggest fans of the director, with 81% choosing him as their favourite. Steven Spielberg is also preferred by 80% of Baby Boomers and 76% of Gen X.

There are similarities between the general ranking and the list chosen by movie buffs, since Clint Eastwood, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese and Tim Burton share the top five spots, although not in the same order.

The ranking is almost entirely male, except for Sofia Coppola, the only female director to feature in both rankings, near the bottom of the list.

Woody Allen, 38th in the ranking, received by far the worst scores in this survey, Morning Consult notes. Accusations of sexual abuse by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, were cited as the main reason for this negative rating by 29% of respondents.

Here are the nominees for America’s most popular movie directors

America’s favourite Hollywood directors

1) Steven Spielberg – 71%

2) Clint Eastwood – 62%

3) Ron Howard – 55%

4) Tim Burton – 51%

5) Martin Scorsese – 50%

6) James Cameron – 46%

7) Quentin Tarantino – 42%

8) Francis Ford Coppola – 41%

9) J.J. Abrams – 34%

10) Spike Lee – 32%

11) Guillermo del Toro – 31%

12) Jordan Peele – M. Night Shyamalan – The Coen Brothers – 30%

13) Ridley Scott – 29%

14) Peter Jackson – Brian De Palma – Christopher Nolan – 28%

15) Sofia Coppola – 26%

16) David Lynch – Michael Bay – 25%

America’s favourite Hollywood directors, chosen by avid movie fans

1) Steven Spielberg – 81%

2) Martin Scorsese – 73%

3) Clint Eastwood – 69%

4) Ron Howard – 67%

5) Tim Burton – 66%

6) James Cameron – 62%

7) J.J. Abrams – 57%

8) Francis Ford Coppola – M. Night Shyamalan – 56%

9) Ridley Scott – 55%

10) Quentin Tarantino – Spike Lee – Guillermo del Toro – 54%

11) Christopher Nolan – 51%

12) The Coen Brothers – 50%

13) Peter Jackson – 48%

14) Jordan Peele – Michael Bay – 46%

15) Brian De Palma – 45%

16) Steven Soderbergh – Sofia Coppola – 43%

*The survey, from January 14 to 15, 2023, was conducted among a full representative sample of 2,204 U.S. adults, including a subset of between 970 and 1,111 respondents who were shown a portion of a complete list of 92 directors, with an unweighted margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main and featured image: Robyn Beck/ AFP)