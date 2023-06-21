Studio Ghibli re-issues studio soundtracks on limited edition vinyl

Studio Ghibli, the Japanese studio responsible for childhood favourite films such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Princess Mononoke is releasing its equally-iconic soundtracks on limited-edition vinyls in a range of juicy colours.

Available from 23rd June, the vinyl series re-issues Joe Hisaishi’s soundtracks to twelve of the animated film studio’s classics, each film to a corresponding colour. Hisaishi’s emotive compositions played a heavy role in the storytelling of the films, and it’s safe to say that Hisaishi has soundtracked childhoods all over the world with Studio Ghibli. Each album jacket of the re-issue series features the film’s title artwork, making the vinyls both highly collectible and for fans to put on proud display.

Those who are still bemoaning the fact that Hayao Miyazaki will be releasing his final creation in July have nothing to worry about. We may not have more Miyazaki films to look forward to come July, but the magic of Ghibli comes in many shapes and forms, and we’re sure the studio will find new ways to keep us on our toes.

Studio Ghibli’s re-issue series totals twelve releases, each pressed in a coloured vinyl matching the album jacket:

Spirited Away(clear purple)

My Neighbour Totoro (clear green)

The Wind Rises (blue)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (clear yellow)

Howl’s Moving Castle (clear orange)

Princess Mononoke (clear light green)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (clear salmon pink)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (clear pink)

Grave of the Fireflies (clear)

Porco Rosso (clear red)

Hikouseki No Nazo Castle In The Sky (clear deep blue)

Haruka Na Chi E Nausicaa of the Valley of Wind (clear lime yellow)