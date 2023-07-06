Taylor Swift Singapore concert: ticket prices, venue, getting there & where to stay

We’re six months into 2023, and it looks as though we will most likely become the entertainment capital of Southeast Asia this year. If the announcement of six sold-out Coldplay shows wasn’t enough to cement that fact, then Singapore being the only destination in the Southeast Asian region to host American country-pop superstar Taylor Swift and her upcoming concert definitely will.

The Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter has embarked on her sixth concert tour internationally since March of this year, kicking off the first leg of the Eras Tour dates in the state of Arizona, United States. Needless to say, the shows have since been met with universal praise from all quarters of the entertainment industry for both Taylor’s showmanship and production quality, translating to unprecedented demand for tickets.

In fact, the Eras Tour even broke Ticketmaster’s record for the most amount of tickets sold by a single artist in a day, at 2.4 million! And now it looks as though the same can be expected of Singapore, where Taylor is expected to play for a whopping six nights before heading over to Australia. Here’s everything you need to know about the Taylor Swift Singapore concert dates.

Taylor Swift Singapore concert details

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore will be held at the Singapore National Stadium, as is the case with most major concerts, in March of 2024 on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, and 9th.

An exclusive pre-sale event was held on 5th July 2023 for UOB cardholders, while the general sale will be held on 7th July 2023. Citibank card holders are also entitled to the pre-sale, as the company’s operations are due to be absorbed by UOB this year.

This marks her second time performing in Singapore since The 1989 World Tour back in 2015. Ticket prices are as follows:

Cat 6 – SGD $108

Cat 5 – SGD $168

Cat 4 – SGD $248

Cat 3 – SGD $288

Cat 2 – SGD $328

Cat 1 – SGD $348

For those who will be purchasing their tickets through the General Sale, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Head to the link sent to your email at the designated time. Stick to using one device, one browser, and keeping only one tab open. Having multiple tabs open at the ticketing site may result in errors. Enter your unique code when prompted. If any errors crop up, please follow the instructions that were sent via email titled “How to Access the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour On-Sale”. Once you’ve entered your code, you’ll join a Virtual Queue. Please keep in mind that where you place in the Waiting Room before does not determine your position in the Virtual Queue. Do NOT refresh your browser once you have entered the Virtual Queue, or you will be pushed all the way to the back! Each account/code is only entitled to four (4) tickets. Tickets are incredibly limited, so access to the site doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be able to purchase your tickets as they are sold on a first come, first serve basis while stocks last. For a ‘swift’ checkout experience, be sure to have your credit card details on hand.

Where to stay and how to get to the Taylor Swift Singapore concert venue?

Where to stay

As is the case with Coldplay and other major acts, Taylor Swift is set to perform at the National Stadium in Singapore, which is located in Kallang. Bearing that in mind, here are a few hotels that you could check into if you’d like to avoid a lengthy commute to the venue on the day of the concert itself.

1. Swissôtel The Stamford

Swissôtel The Stamford is a five-star establishment located along Stamford Road.

Book your stay here

2. Fairmont Singapore

The Fairmont Singapore is a five-star establishment located along Bras Basah Road.

Book your stay here

3. Conrad Centennial Singapore

The Conrad Centennial Singapore is a five-star establishment located along Temasek Boulevard.

Book your stay here

4. Carlton Hotel Singapore

The Carlton Hotel Singapore is a four-star establishment located along Bras Basah Road.

Book your stay here

5. PARKROYAL On Beach Road

The PARKROYAL On Beach Road is a four-star establishment located along Beach Road.

Book your stay here

How to get to the concert venue

By bus

Assuming that you’re travelling via Bus 11, alight at Stadium Station (80199). If you’re travelling via Bus 10, 14, 16, 16M, 70, 196, alight at National Stadium (80219) or Opposite National Stadium (80211).

By MRT

For those taking the MRT to the concert venue, the closest station to alight from would be the Stadium MRT Station (CC6) on the Circle Line.

But you can also alight from either the Mountbatten MRT Station (CC7) or Kallang MRT Station (EW10) too. Both are approximately 600m away on foot from the Singapore Sports Hub.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

Feature and hero image credits: taylorswift/Instagram