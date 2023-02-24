‘The Glory Part 2’ trailer has arrived, with Song Hye-kyo in the mood for revenge

The official trailer for The Glory Part 2 starring Song Hye-kyo in the lead role was revealed by Netflix on 23 February.

From the looks of it, the trailer promises an exciting conclusion of the revenge saga that kept K-drama fans on the edge in the first season.

Written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, The Glory is about a woman exacting revenge on her former bullies in a chilling fashion.

What to know about The Glory Part 2

Trailer shows revenge saga getting darker

The trailer shows Song Hye-kyo’s character Moon Dong-eun planning her next moves and confronting her former bully Park Yeon-jin, played by Lim Ji-yeon.

Yeon-jin and a bunch of her rich friends bullied Dong-eun in high school. They tortured her mentally and physically. But even as adults, they have no remorse for what they did at school.

Dong-eun’s vengeful scheme apparently becomes darker as she attempts to inflict psychological pain on Yeon-jin. She appears absolutely devoid of any emotion or empathy through the trailer of The Glory Part 2. In one scene, Dong-eun tells Yeon-jin, “Maybe I should rip your mouth open.”

While Yeon-jin is Dong-eun’s main target, the other bullies aren’t spared either.

There is also a scene where the group of the bullies are accusing each other over the death of a character named J, who they tormented before Dong-eun.

Then Kim Gun-woo’s character Myeong-o is heard saying, “I’m the only one who’s innocent here. Me.” Myeong-o had gone missing in Part 1.

There is concern for Dong-eun, too. In one scene, Ha Do-yeoung, played by Jung Sung-il, asks Dong-eun, “Once this revenge is over, will you find happiness?”

The cast and release date

Song Hye-kyo, who is one of the highest-paid K-drama actors, received critical praise for her performance as the main lead Dong-eun.

Apart from Lim Ji-yeon, Jung Sung-il and Kim Gun-woo, The Glory Part 2 also stars Lee Do-hyun, Cha Joo-young, and Park Sung-hoon among others.

The second part is set to release on Netflix on 10 March.

Watch 'The Glory part 1' here

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

(Main and Featured images: Netflix)