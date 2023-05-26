facebook

‘The Little Mermaid’ review: Twitter users laud Halle Bailey as Ariel

By Preeti Kulkarni
26 May 2023
Lifestyle
One of the much-awaited movies from Disney, this live-action movie is a remake of the 1989 classic of the same name, and officially released on 25 May 2023. The Little Mermaid narrates the story of Ariel, in a refreshing, new way and Twitter is abuzz with reviews from critics and audiences alike.

There has been immense hype around everything — from the plot to the cast of this reimagined classic by Rob Marshall. And, social media is full of memes and reactions which surfaced after The Little Mermaid promotional materials were dropped.

One of its major highlights is that a woman of colour plays Ariel (Halle Bailey), breaking many stereotypes related to the beloved character.

More about The Little Mermaid and what the Twitter are users saying

The Little Mermaid (2023) Review
The plot

The movie is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen titled Ariel (1837 ). It revolves around the mermaid who falls in love with a prince and strikes a deal with a witch to live on the land.

Disney has upped their production value and impressed both critics and audiences with top-notch visual effects, an inclusive and diverse cast, and of course, brilliant music.

The cast

Other than Bailey as Ariel, the movie stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian (voice), Melissa McCarthy as Ursala and Bardem as King Triton. Earlier too, critics praised Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel and called it “refreshing and likeable” after the trailer was released. The makers’ attempt to make some breakthrough changes to traditional casting has won the hearts of people at large.

The Little Mermaid (2023) Twitter reactions

Is The Little Mermaid 2 on the cards?

Disney Movie Review
There is no confirmation of a sequel but a lot depends on how the movie fares at the box office. In one of his interviews with Games Radar, dated 25 April 2023, Marshall said, “I know there have been the prequels and sequels to the animated film – like, the straight-to-video kind of things, you know? It’s a classic story that has a lot of characters and a lot of interesting stories. I do think it’s right for certain things. But you have to see how a movie plays, and how it does… I think there’s always an opportunity to find stories within stories. That’s always a wonderful thing.”

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

