Where to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once, and other Oscar-winning movies online

After months of anticipation and nervousness, the Oscars 2023 finally concluded with a bang — and with Everything Everywhere All At Once becoming the undisputed star of the night. The film won seven Oscars including one for Best Picture. It also became the second film to have the most number of awards won by the Best Picture winner in 14 years. The last film to achieve this feat at the Oscars was Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Academy Awards in 2009. If you still haven’t caught Everything Everywhere All At Once yet, read on to find out where to stream it and other Oscar-winning movies online.

Michelle Yeoh bagged the award for Best Actress, putting an end to the neck-and-neck race between her and Cate Blanchett. Ke Huy Quan gave a heartfelt speech upon receiving his Best Supporting Actor accolade, which left viewers teary-eyed. Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor award for his role in The Whale. German war film All Quiet on the Western Front bagged four awards at the ceremony. SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers also bagged awards in Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Film respectively. The other Oscar-winning movies included titles like The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (Animated Short Film), An Irish Goodbye (Live Action Short Film), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Costume Design) and more.

These Oscar-winning movies truly deserve the triumph, and this gives movie lovers another good reason to watch these films. Most of these movies can be streamed online on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. Check out the list of films that you can watch in Singapore.

Where to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once in Singapore

The sci-fi movie was playing in select theatres earlier this month and has reached the end of its run in most. However, indie cinema The Projector will be screening an extended cut of the film over the course of this week. Click here for the list of showtimes and locations.

If you’d prefer to stream the movie online, you can watch it on Apple TV here or via HBO Go here.

Other oscar-winning movies to stream online: All Quiet on the Western Front, The Elephant Whisperers, RRR and more

Oscar-winning movies available on Netflix

Winners including All Quiet on the Western Front, RRR, The Elephant Whisperers, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio are available on Netflix.

Films available on Google Play

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick bagged the award for Best Sound. The film is available for purchase on Google Play.

Oscar-winning movies available on Apple TV+

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse won the award for Best Animated Short Film. You can watch the film here on Apple TV+.

Films available on Disney+

The winner for Best Costume Design was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna also performed the song ‘Lift Me Up’ from the film during the ceremony. The film is available on Disney+ here.

Films not available for streaming

Other Oscar-winning movies like Navalny, An Irish Goodbye, and Women Talking are however, not streaming at the moment in Singapore. You might have to wait a little longer to be able to watch these flicks.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

(All Images: IMDb)