Experience Japanese gin Ki No Bi like never before at these top Japanese restaurants in Singapore

If you’re unacquainted with Ki No Bi, the Japanese gin brand – whose name translates to beauty of the seasons – is making a big introduction at top Japanese restaurants this month with the launch of the Ki No Bi Omakase Series. Now, if you are already familiar with the name, treat your tastebuds to a flavour explosion as Singapore’s celebrated Japanese chefs, along with official caviar partner 8 Gems, spotlight on its Kyoto Dry Gin in a slew of specially crafted menus.

The first gin expression of Japan’s first dedicated gin distillery, the Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin is made with Fushimi water from the oldest sake brewery in Kyoto and 11 botanicals, which are divided into six Elements – base, citrus, herbal, spice, tea and fruity/floral. For the Ki No Bi Omakase Series from June 1 to 30, six Japanese restaurants have created special menus inspired by each element to showcase the unexpected delight of pairing the sophisticated spirit with the best of Japan’s summer harvest. Here’s what to expect for the entire month of June:

Hazuki: Base

Juniper berries, Orris root and Japanese red pine form the base Element of Ki No Bi gins. At Hazuki, chef Kenta Yamauchi, formerly of Michelin-starred Gion Fukushi in Kyoto, his hometown, shines a spotlight on juniper in the finale, a dessert featuring seasonal fruit with orange and juniper berry jelly paired with the Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin. This is preceded by a string of blissfully good dishes of coveted premium catches and produce, including a beautifully conceived cold crab starter with dashi jelly and a large dollop of 8 Gems’ Oscietra caviar; an out-of-this-world hand roll with torched black throat seaperch that’s topped with paper-thin salt flakes; and a profoundly comforting shabu-shabu of A5 wagyu sirloin that undoubtedly evoke sounds of pleasure you’d hold on to for days to come.

Book here

Kappou: Tea

Chef Aeron Choo, one of Singapore’s youngest female chefs specialising in Japanese cuisine, takes on the tea Element, which is derived from gyokuro, the highest class of green tea in Japan known for its full-bodied aroma and sweet flavour. Her dessert, Ode to Green, pays homage to this distinctive component in the Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin with a dairy-free gelato made with matcha from Tsujiri Chaho, one of Japan’s oldest and finest tea growers. Prior to this sweet treat, expect a magnificent culinary journey that brings you from morning to night, with dishes like a winter melon and eggplant somen with okura to start, an unagi burger, and a Tochigi wagyu miso.

Call +65 8454 6456 to book.

Omakase @ Stevens: Spice

Honouring the spice Element in Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin, chef Shu of Omakase @ Stevens has created a trout dish inspired by the French Bulgur salad. Instead of barley or wheat, chef Shu uses seasonal wild vegetables (warabi, kogomi and asparagus) with firefly squid accompanied with a hot and punchy Karashi miso sauce. Other exquisite dishes include a potato pancake with sea urchin, seaweed butter and fried potato, and the Keisan Wagyu with broad beans, beansprouts, beancurd puree and red wine sauce.

Book here

Ichigo Ichie: Herbal

At Ichigo Ichie, Chef Akane Eno channels the distinct, oriental aromas of Sansho pepper and Kinome leaves in Ayu, her tribute to the herbal Element in Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin. Served as confit, Ayu, or sweetfish, gives off hints of green melon and cucumber. It is accompanied with shine muscat marinated in KI NO BI Tea, and follows with decadent wagyu beef and seasonal donabe rice.

Book here

Sushi Hare: Citrus

Sushi Hare’s interpretation of Ki No Bi’s citrus Element is realised in the Ankimo sushi – in which fresh monkfish liver is cooked at low temperature with dashi and soy sauce, and seasoned with yuzu before serving. For the Botan ebi with uni sauce, shrimps are also infused in a special sauce with KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin for added complexity.

Call +65 9737 0113 or email reservations@sushi-hare.com.sg to book

Takayama: Fruity/Floral

Bamboo and red shiso leaves are what gives Ki No Bi gins a fruity and floral edge. Building upon this core Element, executive chef Taro Takayama creates a delightful tea leaf smoked sashimi as well as a new appetiser of uni, okra and caviar in his omakase presentation, alongside a foie gras with plum and pickles; and Miyazaki wagyu with egg yolk and lily bulb.

Book here

Ki No Bi Omakase Series: Summer is priced from S$333 per person, and available for a limited period from June 1 to 30, 2023. Seat reservations are recommended to be placed directly at the restaurant of your choice.