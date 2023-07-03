Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini Review: Smart speakers that do more than just deliver great sound

Two years after discontinuing its first HomePod, Apple has resurrected its Siri-based speaker, now available in Singapore along with the HomePod Mini.

Let’s zoom in on the little one

To be clear, the HomePod Mini was only released here on our little island earlier this year, but it isn’t new. Launched in the fall of 2020, the 8.4cm-tall, 9.8cm-wide smart speaker is about the size of an orange, but it offers big, beautiful acoustics and Siri intelligence. Thanks to the Apple-designed acoustic waveguide, sound is directed down and out towards the bottom of the speaker for an 360-degree audio experience. This means hearing consistent sound no matter where you place it in the room.

HomePod Mini is powered by the Apple S5 chip, which works with advanced software to analyse the music being played and adjust the speaker’s output in real time for the best quality. Coupled with a full-range driver, it delivers a solid bass and crisp high frequencies – such that vocals aren’t drowned out by instruments – which is great for casual listening. It’s also equipped with four microphones for picking up voice commands from across the room, while music is playing. However, it seems size does matter, for the Mini can’t quite compete with the larger smart speakers when it comes to presence and volume.

What about the new HomePod?

While it looks nearly identical to the original with its rounded, cylindrical body wrapped in a spongy mesh fabric, the interior of the HomePod houses all-new technologies that deliver top-notch audio quality and smarter features.

Sonically, the HomePod is up there with the greats in its class with clear vocals and a rich, deep bass. Powering the HomePod is the S7 chip from the Apple Watch Series 7, along with a custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, five beamforming tweeters handling the higher frequencies and four microphones. Impressively, it can recognise its positioning and the music it’s playing, and then calibrates accordingly in real time so that sound is delivered at the optimum level at any given time. Like its littler sibling, the HomePod is able to catch “Hey Siri” from a fair distance away, even when the music is blasting.

Unsuprisingly, the HomePod sounds amazing on Apple Music, especially for Spatial Audio tracks, which sounds atmospheric and immersive. The lows are powerful, the highs are crystal-clear, and the details are incredible. On AirPlay, the new-gen gives a weighty, punchy bass without overpowering the lyrics too much. Compared to my bookshelf speaker, however, vocals on the Apple’s speaker feels a tad muted. That said, you can tone down the lows with the “Reduce Bass” button in the HomePod’s setting via Apple Home app.

Features we love in both models

Through voice control, both the HomePod and the HomePod Mini serve as essential smart home hubs that can be told to play music, answer questions and control other smart home appliances that are HomeKit- or Matter-compatible. Additionally, the new built-in temperature and humidity sensor can measure indoor environments, so users can create automations when certain conditions are reached in a room.

Having two or more HomePods or HomePod Minis allows you to do more with the devices. You can play your music across multiple Apple speakers, and even use them as intercom to broadcast voice messages to other rooms. The latter sure is nifty for big homes or lazy moments!

Those who cares about sustainability will be pleased to know that the speakers are designed with 100 percent recycled materials. All of the wood fibres in the packaging come from responsible and recycled sources. Power-efficient components and software are also integrated to intelligently power the devices down during periods of inactivity.

All part of the Apple Ecosystem

As Apple products, the HomePod and HomePod Minis are built first and foremost for Apple users. Both require an iPhone or iPad for setup, and there is no support for Bluetooth playback nor an aux input. It also doesn’t support other music streaming services via Siri.

But if you, like us, are deeply entrenched within the Apple ecosystem, then these are the best smart speakers you can have when it comes to integration. With the Ultra Wideband technology, you can hand off whatever you’re playing on your iPhone to a HomePod. The speaker lineup also easily pairs with Apple TV 4K for a powerful home theatre experience. Sure, there are some downsides, but there is also a lot to love in these sonic powerhouses.