The iPhone 14 now comes in vibrant colours like bright yellow

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in 2022, it caused a storm in the tech world. The new models wowed buyers with their impeccable camera system, advanced battery life, crash detection and new durability features. While these specs contribute to making these smartphones one of the best in the marketplace, what catches attention is the fun and eye-catching colours the iPhone 14 lineup is now available in.

The vibrant colours of the phones are just one short of forming a rainbow ‘vybgior’. When the Apple product was first launched, it was available in five colours. However, on 7 March 2023, Apple announced the addition of the bright yellow shade too.

This bright and cheerful colour is surely Apple’s way of saying ‘hello sunshine.’ Available in both the 6.1-inch (nearly 15 cm) iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch (nearly 17 cm) iPhone 14 Plus variants, the yellow device brings with it the same quality and features of the lineup.

You can also grab this device in all the other colours which are equally stunning and will set you apart from the crowd. These include midnight, starlight, red, blue and purple.

With 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, the price of the yellow model of iPhone 14 starts at SGD 1,311.10, SGD 1,482.70 and SGD 1,815.80, respectively. Whereas, buyers can get the iPhone 14 Plus in yellow for SGD 1,513.00, SGD 1,684.55 and SGD 2,017.65 for the above-mentioned storage, respectively.

The phones went up for pre-order on 10 March 2023 and shall be available from 14 March.

Features of iPhone 14

Needless to say, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus take the premium user experience a notch higher. Both models have a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, a powerful A15 Bionic chip for seamless gaming and movie streaming, and innovative safety capabilities, which include Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

While their aerospace-grade aluminium design makes both variants water and dust resistant, the ceramic front shield makes them tougher than the earlier models.

An updated internal design makes up for a well-sustained performance, which is ideal for multitasking and high-powered gaming. It also makes the repairing process a lot smoother and more affordable. Additionally, the advanced battery life is nothing like ever before. In fact, the iPhone 14 Plus boasts the longest battery life ever offered by an iPhone.

The Emergency SOS feature via satellite allows users to message via emergency services when mobile data or Wi-Fi coverage is not available. This is made possible through custom-designed components and deeply integrated software. Meanwhile, crash-detecting technology alerts emergency services in case of a car accident or damage.

The devices feature iOS 16, the biggest update to amplify the lock screen. It lends a multilayered effect that aesthetically places subjects of images and wallpapers in front of the time and widgets that showcase information at a glance.

