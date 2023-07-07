LEGO unveils most expensive Technic set with Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000

Even though it is not among the largest sets that the toy brand has produced, the Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 toy model is now the most expensive LEGO Technic set of all time.

The Danish toy giant is loved universally for its construction toys that are made from multi-coloured interlocking plastic bricks. The Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 is its latest offering. It is part of the toy brand’s Technic line, which is known for constructions that are more complex than LEGO‘s simpler creations.

The toy is based on the actual Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000, made by German-Swiss multinational equipment manufacturer Liebherr. The crane is used for complex engineering purposes, such as the construction of power plants. Liebherr calls it the most powerful conventional crawler crane in the world.

All about the LEGO Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000

Not the largest but the costliest

The Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 model is constructed out of 2,883 bricks, which is not as many as some others in the line. By piece count, the Liebherr R 9800 Excavator model from 2019 is considered the largest Technic set with 4,108 pieces needed to build it.

But LEGO has put a price tag of USD 700 (USD 699.99, precisely) on the Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000, making it officially the most expensive ever in the Technic line.

The toy is designed for adults over the age of 18 years. It stands around 100 cm in height when fully constructed, has a length of 110 cm and width of 28 cm.

Features of LEGO Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000

LEGO says that the crane model has tank treads, rotating turntable, luffing jib, winch and load-sensing features. It has 24 weight elements which provide over 0.9kg of counterweight.

The crane is powered by six large motors and two smart hubs for functions like rotation of the entire upper structure by 360 degrees and movement of the pulley-controlled hook on the boom arm. It requires 12 LR AA batteries to run, which do not come with the set.

The hubs allow the toy to be controlled by LEGO’s CONTROL+ app with a smartphone via Bluetooth.

The company is taking pre-orders for the toy, which will begin shipping from 1 August 2023.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

(Hero and Featured images: LEGO)