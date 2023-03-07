What we know about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) has been the subject of major speculation and anticipation in the tech world. After the success of the company’s initial launch, consumers are eagerly awaiting the release of this new device.

While details remain scarce, rumours and leaks have given us a glimpse of what we can expect from Phone (2).

Here, we compile everything we know about the unreleased device.

When will Nothing Phone (2) be released?

According to OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing will be releasing its next smartphone sometime this year, and it will be an upgrade compared to the current Nothing Phone (1).

Pei shared that the US market will be their priority for the upcoming Phone (2). MySmartPrice has claimed to have exclusive information about the particular cell phone — from its launch window to its top-line specs.

According to the folks over there, they suspect it will be launched on 19 July 2023 and will be a flagship-grade device that will carry the model number A065.

Is Nothing Phone (2) suitable for gaming?

The big reveal. @GetPeid has just announced that the @Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by @Snapdragon. pic.twitter.com/lYAd0BQwXb — Qualcomm EU (@Qualcomm_EU) February 28, 2023

According to the announcement made by Pei during the Mobile World Congress on 28 February 2023, the new Phone (2) is said to be running on an unannounced Snapdragon 8 series processor — a massive upgrade over the current Phone (1)’s mid-range SoC.

Based on the rumours, the processor isn’t the only thing that’s getting an upgrade. The yet-to-be released device will come with at least 12GB of RAM, which can be “expanded” using virtual RAM, which uses its internal storage and the Phone (2) will be getting a bump in battery life from 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh.

The rumour also suggests it could get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For its software, however, it is known that Nothing has been running its software efforts in-house. As such, we should expect Nothing to stick with its original software update promise: three Android upgrades and four years of security patches.

All in all, we think Nothing Phone (2) will be perfect for gamers looking to improve their mobile gaming experience.

How much does Nothing Phone (2) cost?

The Nothing Phone (1) is known to be a budget-friendly phone. Starting from SGD 879 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and SGD 959 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

However, we do not expect Nothing to suddenly jump up to the premium tier for Phone (2). But with a Snapdragon 8 series chip, it will most likely increase in price to some extent.

Despite the lack of concrete information, the hype surrounding the second Nothing Phone continues to grow. As we wait for more details to emerge, we will update you with everything we know about the upcoming device.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur