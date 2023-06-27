The Business of Timelessness with Space Furniture CEO Leighton Clarke

For 30 years, Space Furniture has set the benchmark for design retailing with its high-profile partnerships, sublime brand curation and impeccable customer experience. As it refreshes its flagship showroom in Singapore, Prestige Singapore gets acquainted with its CEO Leighton Clarke for a look into the inner workings of the Australian company.

Leighton Clarke lives in a very small apartment, which seems somewhat ironic for the chief executive officer of a furniture company whose name connotes otherwise. “I’m a big believer that great design is functional and emotive,” says the former watchmaker, who pored over movements and complications early in his professional life. “When you fall in love with a high-quality product, it’s something you can enjoy forever. I’ve had the B&B Italia Mart armchair by Antonio Citterio for 10 years and recently purchased another B&B Italia Pochette armchair by Piero Lissoni that I would love to enjoy for the next 20 years.”

His intentional approach to furnishing mirrors that of Space, the high-design retailer he’s been with since 2002. Widely regarded as an arbiter of taste, Space houses some of the most iconic products in design history. Among them are ClassiCon’s Bibendum armchair designed by Eileen Gray in 1929, Arflex’s Strips Sofa created by Cini Boeri in 1968, and B&B Italia’s Camaleonda Sofa by Mario Bellini, which have been revived in 2021 to much fanfare after 50 years. Its star-studded catalogue, which hinges less on trends and more on timeless, revolutionary pieces, has attracted not only design lovers but also professionals in the architecture and interiors industry working on high-end residences, multi-residential developments, hotels, restaurants and offices.

Taking time

If sustainability is about – in the words of the United Nations – “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”, then Space has been a strong advocate of conscious consumerism since its beginning. “We have a buy-once-buy-well mentality,” explains Clarke. “Our products are generational purchases that last a lifetime. I love the fact that our manufacturers offer covers and reupholstery, so you can change the look of something without having to make a full replacement. We also have an intense focus on customer experience, to help them fully interpret how they are going to enjoy and grow old with the products.”

Clarke elaborates, “Besides, we’re in a slow industry. A lot of the designs have been, and will be, with us for a long time, with new finishes, fabrics and colours introduced over the years. New products are launched annually and it takes us around six months to get the pieces in. For new brands to be inducted into Space, it’s around nine months to a year.”

Despite Space’s inherently sustainable business model, Clarke is quick to admit that the company has much room to grow in its ESG practices. “We’re constantly learning and scrutinising all the avenues we take as a retailer to make a positive impact. We’re also paying attention to what our manufacturers are doing in that space, and working on better communicating that to the end-client. Take, the Camaleonda. It has been reintroduced from a sustainability perspective. Environmental and social costs are now part of the considerations around design and manufacturing. I think it’s the responsible evolution of what we do.”

Keeping up

While Space moves at an unhurried pace when it comes to new launches, it doesn’t lag behind in responding to market changes. Understanding that the digital space evolves rapidly, the team at Space constantly refines their operating systems and client touchpoints with new technologies to ensure exceptional service – pandemic or not. “The last two years have been an interesting time for Space. There was a new appreciation around the living space and the enjoyment around living. But from a leadership point of view, it was really about anticipating change and remaining fluid, because, as you would remember, every day was different. This nimbleness and flexibility definitely stuck. For one, it propelled the opportunity to be able to work with customers remotely, very quickly, which is fantastic. Prior to that, we’d never think to consult with a client if they couldn’t see or feel the product, but that’s become more and more accepted. So now, we have more options for how the customer wants to work through the buying process.”

That’s not to say that physicality has taken a backseat at Space. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the contemporary furnishing retailer is working with renowned local-multinational architectural firm WOHA to give its Singapore showroom a major facelift. “I’m excited to see our clients walk into that space and have a wow moment that is not only different and spectacular but also engaging. The new configuration will allow us to show larger-scale products early in the customer journey, and they’ll be able to touch and feel all the beautiful pieces as they walk through the retail floor.”

Hearing the enthusiasm and passion in Clarke’s voice drums up the anticipation for Space Furniture Asia Hub’s upcoming unveiling, even if we’ve already laid eyes on many of the pieces it carries. Because what it excels in is creating the fantasy of one’s residence, the home of your dreams – and there is little else more important than building that vision.