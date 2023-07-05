Bentley celebrates 10th solar power anniversary with new panels at carbon neutral “Dream Factory”

When fully operational, the solar panels can generate over 10MW of power that can power 2,370 homes for a year.

A decade ago, Bentley installed its first suite of solar panels at the Pyms Lane site, where all Bentley models are built. While the push towards sustainability may not have been as vigorous as today, it showcased the marque’s incredible foresight and its long-standing commitment to the environment. As part of Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy, which it aims to become carbon neutral by 2030, the carmaker has started work on increasing the number of on-site solar panels to 36,418.

The brand shared that the panels will be operational by November this year and occupies an area of 655,640 sqft — an equivalent to nine football pitches or 311 tennis courts. In total, these panels can generate up to 10MW of power, which is enough to power 2,370 homes for a year. Operation-wise, the renewable energy can shore up 75 per cent of the manufacturer’s daytime electrical demand. Furthermore, the panels can bring down Bentley’s carbon emissions by approximately 407,477 tonnes.

Bentley’s endeavour marks the latest stage of its solar power initiative. By employing solar energy exclusively or using certified green sources, all electricity consumed in the manufacturing process of Bentley cars is derived sustainably. To help the marque achieve its goals is 3ti, a leading player in sustainability design whose solar-powered car parks are its most famous products.

Speaking more about the addition of the new generation of solar panels, Sebastian Benndorf, director of production planning at Bentley Motors said: “The exciting addition of further solar panels at our Crewe headquarters support Bentley’s ongoing commitment to its Beyond100 strategy, to ensure the highest levels of luxury sustainable mobility. It is part of a vision to transform a 103-year-old luxury car company into new, sustainable role model for the entire automotive industry.”

“Beyond100 is the culmination of two decades of innovation and achievement. The transformation across Bentley’s entire operation and product range is gathering pace as we move towards end-to-end carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Learn more about Bentley’s Beyond100 initiative here.