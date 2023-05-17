Phantom Syntopia: A haute couture inspired Rolls-Royce Bespoke designed by Iris van Herpen

If there was ever any doubt that the word ‘impossible’ does not exist in the vocabulary of Rolls-Royce Bespoke, Phantom Syntopia, the haute couture-inspired masterpiece, forever diminishes that notion.

It’s a typical grey, English-weather-kind-of-day with a slight drizzle when my chauffeur-driven Black Badge Ghost pulls in at the inner sanctum of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex. Surrounded by 42 acres of southern England’s lush and verdant scenery, the contemporary low-rise buildings – designed by venerated British architect Sir Nicholas Grimshaw – and perfectly coiffed trees lining the entrance, a combined exercise in geometry itself, give away some clues of the extraordinary world that unfolds inside.

Only a handful of editors from around the world have been invited for a privileged sneak preview of Phantom Syntopia, the most technically complex Bespoke Phantom ever produced – in the presence of couturière Iris van Herpen herself, who spent the past three years working with the Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke Collective team on the project.

The finishing touches to Syntopia were done just days earlier, and we are among the very first to behold this one-of-a-kind creation. Admittedly, I feel a little starstruck at the prospect of meeting a fashion designer whose work I have long admired, and excited to witness the result of two luxury houses closely collaborating to push the boundaries of innovation, craftsmanship and luxury.

Phantom Syntopia takes its name from the Dutch designer’s landmark 2018 collection, designed on the principles of biomimicry in which art is inspired by patterns and shapes found in nature. Like the collection, which comprises a series of highly sculptural garments brought to life through movement, Phantom Syntopia seeks to represent the elusive, ethereal beauty of fluid motion in solid materials through its Weaving Water theme.

More about that later. The curtain is about to be raised on a creation Rolls-Royce hails as “the most ambitious, singular and highly Bespoke Phantom we have every created” – according to CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös – formally vowing that it will never be replicated.

Based on the Phantom Extended, the ultimate blank canvas for Bespoke commissions, Syntopia was created for a client who is passionate about fashion – and that’s about all Rolls-Royce is prepared to reveal about the car’s owner. As the creation is unveiled to us, the first thing that strikes me is the unusual, shimmering and one-off Liquid Noir exterior finish. Iridescent in sunlight, it reveals purple, blue, magenta and gold undertones when viewed at different angles.

To achieve this effect, the marque’s darkest solid-black paint is overlaid with a finish incorporating a mirror-like pigment, selected for its colour-shifting properties. To add a subtle, elegant shimmer, the team developed a brand-new technique for applying pigment to the clearcoat – a process that took several months, including over 3,000 hours of testing. On closer inspection, a faint rendering of the Weaving Water motif that appears throughout the interior can also be seen on the bonnet.

When it’s time to peek inside, the Phantom Syntopia’s interior suite reveals a host of magnificent features which were co-created in a creative and technical meeting of minds by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective and Iris van Herpen. Some interior elements were handcrafted at the Home of Rolls-Royce by the company’s leading craftspeople working alongside members of Iris van Herpen’s team, while others were created in the designer’s Amsterdam atelier, alongside her haute couture garments.

My eyes are immediately drawn to the Weaving Water Starlight Headliner, the most technically challenging version of this signature Rolls-Royce feature ever produced, crafted from a single sheet of flawless leather (selected from over 1,000 hides).

Precise symmetrical cuts reveal a silver ‘liquid metal’ texture made from woven nylon fabric underneath, used in Iris van Herpen’s ‘Embossed Sounds’ collection, giving the Headliner a three-dimensional appearance. It is finished with 162 delicate petals made of glass organza, applied by members of the designer’s couture team who travelled to Goodwood to undertake the work – a process that took nearly 300 hours.

In addition, 187 of the 995 sparkling fiberoptic ‘stars’ were individually placed by hand alongside the artwork. Illuminating sequentially, starting from the rear and moving to the front, they create a feeling of movement. In total, the entire Headliner alone involved almost 700 collective hours of work.

The exceptional detail of the Weaving Water theme continues throughout the unique artwork in the Gallery, which runs the width of the Phantom’s fascia. Combining traditional haute couture techniques and innovative visual forms, this highly expressive work includes a further 85 petals, which were also attached (by hand) by Iris’ team working at Goodwood, representing almost 60 hours of painstaking work.

The design to be found on the picnic tables and the passenger panel just below the Gallery mirrors the Weaving Water artwork on the bonnet. The motif was achieved by combining multiple coats of paint and lacquer containing different quantities of glass particles. First, the surfaces were covered with a black paint mixed with 0.9 percent glass particles.

Then the artisans applied the Weaving Water motif with a clear coat mixed with 1.4 percent of shimmer – an extraordinarily complex process that took over three weeks to complete. Before commencing the work, the Exterior Surface Centre team had spent four months perfecting the formula, running nine trials before identifying the ideal proportion of glass particles.

Phantom Syntopia also continues the Bespoke Collective’s exploration of textiles. An homage to Rolls-Royce’s heritage, this unique creation recalls an era where a driver’s seat was trimmed in hardwearing leather and the rear compartment in luxurious, inviting fabrics. Thus, the front seats of Syntopia are finished in Magic Grey leather, distinguished by its lustrous finish.

The rear seats have been upholstered with a specially created silk-blend fabric, featuring a distinctive pattern which recalls the patterns cast by light reflecting on water at night. The seats are quilted with a Weaving Water motif, inspired by a tufting technique often employed in fine furniture-making (in which embroidery is applied to the reverse side of the textile). This creates a three-dimensional depth while achieving a smooth, seamless, uninterrupted surface.

Phantom Syntopia is the first Rolls-Royce to incorporate a bespoke scent, creating a truly immersive expression of luxury. It was developed by an expert perfumer – now affectionately known as ‘the Nose of the Bespoke Collective’ – in close collaboration with the client. Designed to create a lasting memory, the fragrance is subtle and perfectly complements other aromas arising from the materials used in the car.

The core scent is cedarwood and, as part of this project’s constant quest for the ultimate in personalisation, wood used was carefully sourced from the clients’ home region. The scent’s base combines powdery notes of Iris, obtained using a fluid extraction technology, with added hints of leather, f inally blended with rose from Patagonia and a mild lemon.

The specially developed scent-releasing mechanism is housed within the headrests. This patented technology, which incorporates innovative materials originally used in the field of medicine, ensures the fragrance is released in suitably delicate doses for a long-lasting, sophisticated sensory experience. The development process took more than two years, including rigorous testing in both very hot and very cold temperatures, to ensure the scent maintains its distinctive profile in all conditions.

“From the very beginning, this truly was a meeting of minds: two luxury houses that share the innovative vision and ambition to transcend the boundaries of luxury design,” remarks Gavin Hartley, Head of Bespoke Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “Together, we further explored the potential of Phantom as a perfect canvas for individualisation. Phantom Syntopia literally takes Rolls-Royce interior design into a new dimension with its immersive, sculptural elements, reinterpreting the elusive fragility of nature’s forms in a perfectly engineered reality.”

Finally, it’s time to speak to Iris herself. “When I met the Bespoke Collective, I discovered that the world of Rolls-Royce is very similar to haute couture. Every garment I create is a one-off, tailor-made to my clients’ individual measurements, just like every Rolls-Royce. My clients come to our atelier in Amsterdam for fittings, just as Rolls-Royce clients are invited to Goodwood throughout the design and craft process. On many levels, this collaboration was a natural symbiosis,” she says.

Naturally, designing a couture garment and collaborating on the creation of a car are distinctively different, too. “When I design haute couture, the focus is really on the body, and the relationship between the body and the artwork. It’s really about movement and transformation, and that’s the starting point when I design. Here, I wanted to bring in the movement of the car into a static structure that still has the liveliness of the motion – an organic presence and a fluidity, but in the setting of a car. So, it required a very different way of thinking,” Iris explains.

“The starting point really was conversations with the team here. There was a lot of freedom, but we decided together that the focus would be on the artwork, the texture and the movement. Other than that, the brief was very open, so I could think of different directions to go. I then went on to create three different concepts, each with a different proposal for the headliner and gallery. For all three we did test samples, and then decided together on the direction.”

With a project of this magnitude and immense detail, obstacles and challenges were inevitable. Iris notes: “One of the moments in the collaboration that I was a bit nervous about was when I developed the concept and the technique of the headliner. We created samples in my Amsterdam atelier and then had to send it to Rolls-Royce to do all the stress tests for the car.

“We normally do stress tests when we create a garment for a customer, but they are very different tests of course than those required for a car. There are so many more regulations for a car, in terms of safety and durability. I had no idea if the techniques would be durable enough, as the glass organza we used is a very fine fabric. I didn’t know if it would pass the tests. Thankfully, it worked out fine. That was an important part of the collaboration for me – confirming that we could go ahead fully.”

Having the Phantom Syntopia fully completed, Iris admits, is a personal triumph. “I’ve always loved the Phantom, in terms of proportions. It’s a car, but it’s also a piece of art. It provided the perfect dimensions for what we were expected to do. This project has been a long process with many steps – it was a lot more complicated in the beginning than I thought it would be. So, seeing it finished as a whole… that was a big moment. Very rewarding.”

On a philosophical note, she proffers: “Greatness comes from metamorphosis – being able to transform someone that we create for. It starts from transforming a material, creating a new texture, and it also comes from the unexpected. Rolls-Royce has this very beautiful balance between craftsmanship and technology. When we work with clients it’s a very personalised experience – similar to how Rolls-Royce also works with their customers. In a customised process, there’s only one of it in the world. The garment or the car becomes part of your identity, because you have been part of the creative process as a client. That feels very magical!”

Her work is not done yet though, as she is also designing a one-off garment especially for the Phantom Syntopia’s owners, with a sculptural design that will echo the car’s Weaving Water theme, featuring an elegant application of the ‘liquid metal’ fabric and the glass organza petals, laser-cut and hand-stitched in a pattern resembling undulating waves. This garment, reflective of van Herpen’s newly developed haute couture techniques, is expected to take around six months of work, including pattern development, crafting, applying the petals, embroidery, fitting, and tailoring.

As a final treat, we are given a walk-through of the Rolls-Royce factory – although, it must be said, the stylish modernity of it all and the approach to craftsmanship and materials give it more of an atelier vibe than that of a manufacturing plant. As architect Sir Nicholas Grimshaw put it, “creating a spiritual home for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars for the 21st century meant more than just designing a building to house the headquarters and manufacturing plant. The challenge was to make it a symbol of Rolls-Royce’s innovative approach – unique, forward-thinking and a world apart.”

Here, every Rolls-Royce is hand-built – going through a variety of stations, depending on the model – putting the spotlight on the savoir-faire of highly experienced artisans. The smell of ultra-premium materials lingers in the air in the wood shop and leather shop, while the endless hues and decorative veneers in the paint shop boggles the mind.

On all our stops on the production line we are greeted by people who clearly take great pride in what they do, sharing their insider knowledge with gusto. It’s pretty much greatness in the making wherever you look.