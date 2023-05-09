A close look at Salman Khan’s expansive luxury car collection

Kisi ki Bhai Kisi ki Jaan – we’re talking about Salman Khan who is known for his extravagant lifestyle. He has amassed massive wealth and lives a life befitting a superstar of his stature. Owing to his wealth, he has a host of luxurious assets to his name. Here’s looking at the wheels parked in his garage. In simpler terms, let’s take a tour of Salman Khan’s car collection.

With a bunch of luxury rides gracing his garage, Salman Khan has an impressive car collection. Having started his car collection with the Herald that was passed on to him by his father after it was used in the 1985 film Zamana, to owning some of the most high-tech wheels, the garage at Galaxy Apartments has it all. Here are some of the best and most impressive cars owned by Bhaijaan Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s car collection

Bulletproof Nissan Patrol

With the ongoing death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides, Khan added the most expensive SUV from Nissan to his car collection. The car that’s popularly sold in Gulf nations and Southeast Asian countries was imported to India and is considered one of the most secure, best bulletproof four wheelers. This white coloured car is powered by a 5.6-liter naturally-aspirated V8 petrol engine, which produces a maximum power output of 400 PS and a peak torque output of 560 nm.

Audi A8L

Another addition to Salman Khan’s car collection is the Audi A8L. The price of this snazzy sedan goes up to INR 1.63 crores (S$ 264,435). With a 3.0 litre petrol engine that produces the max power of 335 bhp and a peak torque of 500 nm, the car is capable of touching the top speed of 250 kmph and an acceleration of 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds.

Audi RS7

Another Audi in his garage, the RS7 comes with a price tag of more than INR 2 crores (S$324,461). It is a powerful car that comes with a 4.0-litre twin Turbo V8 petrol engine, producing a max power of 591 bhp and massive torque of 800 nm. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and hit the top speed of 250 kmph. With sporty aesthetics and spacious interiors, this also makes for a perfect family car with the signature Audi luxury.

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

A popular luxury SUV, Range Rover Vogue graces Salman Khan’s car collection, just like many other Bollywood celebrities. He owns the 2019 Range Rover Vogue Autobiography in the Fuji White shade, that’s powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. It costs around INR 2.7 crores (S$438,022).

Mercedes Benz AMG GLE43

Reportedly, this car was gifted to Salman Khan by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, as a token of their friendship. The GLE43 features a 3.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces a max power of 362 bhp and a peak torque of 520 nm. It can hit the top speed of 250 kmph and go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDI

The top model in the GL lineup, the 350 CDI costs about INR 80 lakhs (S$129,784). It boasts of 6 2987 cc cylinders In V Shape with a maximum power of 258 bhp at 3600 rpm and a max torque of 619 nm at 1600 rpm. The car can hit the top speed of 250 kmph and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. Pretty impressive, right?

Mercedes S class

Salman Khan’s car collection would be incomplete without a S class, wouldn’t it? The luxurious car costs about INR 1.60 crores (S$259,568) and comes with lots of luxury features and Airmatic suspension that gives a smooth ride on bumpy roads. The S Class is powered by a 3.0 litre V6 petrol engine that produces the max power of 362 bhp and a peak torque of 500 nm. The S-Class is capable of hitting the top speed of 250 kmph.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo owned by Salman Khan costs a whopping INR 1.5 crores (S$243,345), according to several reports. A powerful and compact SUV, the car is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 petrol engine, that’s coupled with 8-speed automatic gearbox that churns out the max power of 550 bhp and a peak torque of 770 nm. The compact SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds and reach the top speed of 286 kmph.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy beingsalmankhan/Instagram

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India