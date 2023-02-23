Furniture brand Baxter launches the new Dharma collection by Studiopepe

The latest Baxter collection is a fine demonstration of dynamism and versatility in the organisation and perception of spaces.

Contemporary furniture brand Baxter has always been at the forefront of expressive design, championing its “Made in Italy” philosophy and evoking what its founders Luigi and Paolo Bestetti describe as “the story of encounters, ideas, but above all of people”. At the Salone del Mobile in Milan last year, Baxter has designed a space showcasing the new outdoor collection and related it to the new indoor collection, emphasising the points of contact between the two.

Baxter’s presentation demonstrated that dressing your home in its designs opens up the imagination in not just form and functionality, but creativity in how each living space could be conceived and structured. One of the ways is to conceptualise it in blocks of different heights – as true architecture.

The new Dharma collection by Studiopepe for Baxter is perfect case-in-point: It is made up of four pieces with sculptural proportions emphasised and, at the same time, downplayed with a candy-coloured glossy-effect finish that is inspired by the colours of David Hockney’s paintings and swimming pools.

For a symphony of pieces in various forms and makes to come to life, a space needs an anchor showpiece. And for your all-important living room, the Clara sofa will easily take the spotlight. Debuted two years ago, the Christophe Delcourt-designed modular sofa was an instant hit for its sinuosity of curves and the original shapes of its individual modules.

Featuring premium leather upholstery on a fir plywood frame, the Clara sofa is made from differentiated-density polyurethane foam filling with acrylic fibre cover, and springing with woven elastic straps of covered rubber.

Luxurious, unique, exquisitely finished and infinitely comfortable, the Clara family has also welcomed more modular elements. A new bench can be used for a convivial meal or a study session in front of a desk, while a generously proportioned end-module offers an extension to the sofa, or as an individual lounger.

For ideas on turning your prized home into one that conveys ultimate freedom, finesse and expressiveness, visit Space Furniture for the full collection of Baxter.

This story first appeared in the Feb 2023 issue of Prestige Singapore.