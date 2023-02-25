Celebrated interior designer Jonathan Rachman on his style, creative process and most challenging work

I ask them point-blank: “Who owns this place?” Yes, a home may be owned by a couple but each space may be “owned” by the wife, husband, parents or kids. And what is the purpose of hiring me? To make the house turnkey and ready as their main home, or a summer or weekend one? To live in it or as a showcase? I also ask them about any sentimental piece they may want me to use and draw ideas from, such as a family heirloom, a rug they acquired during their vacation…I give them homework to collect inspirations: colours, furniture, mood, objects, art and anything that they want to show me.

I will then inform them about the process and time that I will need for my proposed design for each space and the overall design scheme. I typically give them options and when we regroup, I pay attention to how they react. The rest happens fairly naturally.

How does your Indonesian heritage inform and inspire you?

Indonesia is my roots; I was basically simmered and pickled in it. What I learnt there was that houses were not designed to be cool, but conceived according to the climate, geography, culture and household needs. It also taught me the hierarchy of a house (from the formal areas to the more casual ones), as well as the use of patterns on patterns, and combining rich colors with confidence. The culture, crafts and arts are so immensely diverse and rich, yet I always felt that as a country, it is so cohesive aesthetically. This was my foundation – to always keep a home and a space cohesive, no matter how many colours, patterns and type of materials I use.

What about the West?

What San Francisco and the West Coast have taught me was the opposite. There, houses are livable without any formality; an entire house can be super-casual. I also learnt how some San Franciscans are allergic to bright, bold colours and patterns; they tend to love neutral and calm palettes. One is not expected to design according to their ethnic backgrounds but their lifestyle and culture. Europe made me fall in love with the classics: I was surrounded by them in my daily life! European architecture, sculpture, art and fashion in various applications were pretty much my “aquarium”, and I inhaled them daily – it’s as if I had been re-simmered and re-pickled all over again in the opposite hemisphere.

How do these worlds all come together in your personality and work?

My parents are ethnic Chinese Indonesian, but later I learnt from a DNA test that I am also Vietnamese, Thai, Pacific Islander, Hawaiian and Kazakh with a dash of French. I consider myself a mutt or island chopped salad. I travel extensively all my life and have lost count of the places I’ve visited but am confident the range is in the 80s to 90s. Of these, Bali is a favourite where I’ve close to 60 trips. While I have lived in three different continents with most of my life spent in the Western Hemisphere, I am and will always be an island boy. My worlds always collide but harmoniously, and my experiences taught me how to be hospitable and personal with people from all over the globe, and to understand my clients’ aesthetic language and point of view.

What was your most challenging yet fulfilling project so far?

While it took us about 12 years to fully complete A Mansion With A View, the nature of the project itself was challenging. It is a mansion that has a historical façade, five stories with an enormous square footage of 24,000 in the poshest neighborhood in San Francisco. I was personally involved with the architecture, interiors, courtyard and landscape, as well as each element of the design and decor. I knew each piece of the furnishing and soft goods, as well as the layout of the project.

Beyond the massive mansion’s complexity and adhering to the historical and building code requirements, designing it and working with so many different parties and elements was no easy task. I am honoured that the clients selected us and, in the end, they were absolutely pleased and gave me the most gracious compliments.