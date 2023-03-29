Singapore has not just found itself on several lists of the world’s most expensive cities, time after time, but it has also garnered the attention of the likes of Kevin Kwan who based his 2013 best-selling novel Crazy Rich Asians on one of the richest families in the city-state. It was later adapted into a movie in 2018, which was a massive hit as well. Such is the influence of Singapore’s culture and impressive cityscape dotted with towering skyscrapers and luxury penthouses that it has drawn the affluent and famous from the world over.
Additionally, Singapore is an ideal place for people from various industries — with its mega malls, iconic fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi and Louis Vuitton and vibrant culinary scene with Michelin-starred restaurants.
The island city is also one of the top markets for ultra-prime residential property transactions. In Knight Frank’s Wealth Report released on 1 March 2023, Singapore ranked sixth among the top 10 cities in the high-end activity index with 18 ultra-prime property sales that scooped up transactions valued at more than USD 25 million each and 121 super-prime property sales that valued more than USD 10 million each.
Amongst the seamless blend of grand century-old architecture and modern skyscrapers co-existing in the futuristic business centre, there’s no better place to witness the awe-inspiring view than a luxury penthouse at the top of one of the high-rise buildings in Singapore.
Here are the most expensive penthouses in Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
Completed in November 2019, all 20 units at this ultra-luxe condominium were sold by Hong Kong property developer Swire Properties for an aggregate of SGD 293 million on 26 May 2021.
As per a 2021 report by The Business Times, the exclusive buyer is reportedly said to be the Tsai family of Taiwan, the owner of the food and beverage conglomerate Want Want China Holdings.
Located at 2 Draycott Park in Singapore’s elite neighbourhood District 10 Orchard Road, the luxury property was designed by British designer Thomas Heatherwick of the award-winning London-based Heatherwick Studio in collaboration with Swire Properties. It takes inspiration from the vision of a ‘city in a garden’ imagined by former Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew.
The duplex penthouses at Eden span over approximately 279 sq m (3,000 sq ft) and feature four en-suite bedrooms and 270-degree private gardens, showcasing lush tropical greenery.
(Image credit: Swire Properties)
This luxury condo takes up the top three floors of the 290-metre-high Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar — the tallest building in Singapore designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).
Reportedly the largest and most expensive penthouse in Singapore, the approx 1951-sq m (21,000 sq ft) Wallich Residence condominium comes with panoramic views of the Central Business District (CBD), Marina Bay and Sentosa and was once valued at SGD 108 million.
A 2020 Reuters report citing The Business Times said that James Dyson, the billionaire inventor of the Dyson vacuum, who originally bought the penthouse in 2019 for SGD 73.8 million, later sold it to Indonesian billionaire Leo Koguan for SGD 62 million.
The penthouse unit (4 Junior Penthouse and 1 Super Penthouse) includes a private garden, private pools and five bedrooms — each with an en-suite bathroom — a private lift lobby, storage for 600 bottles of wine and round-the-clock butler service.
(Image credit: Wallich Residence)
This approximately 1,626-sq m (17,500 sq ft) penthouse at The Marq on Paterson Hill is developed by SC Global Developments. Although there is no official information about the price of the penthouse, The Business Times reported an asking price of SGD 108 million in 2017. The unit has a dedicated lift, a private lift lobby in the car park and four designated parking lots.
The penthouse is also fully decorated by Hermès, showcasing the French house’s furniture, furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, tableware and made-to-order leather upholstered items — all carefully curated by Yves Taralon, the creative director of La Table Hermès.
Sculptura Ardmore, completed in 2014 by SC Global Developments, is located on the highest point of Ardmore Park. The building is famous for its unique design which features a curved façade made entirely of glass and another layer of glass ‘fins’ that surrounds the structure.
According to a 2017 report by The Business Times, Sculptura’s crowning jewel, a 10,300 ft super penthouse was sold reportedly to Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin for more than SGD 60 million in 2017. The unit stands out for its cantilevered private pool.
Its other facilities include concierge service, a 30-m lap pool with a jacuzzi and children’s pool, two sky terraces with a private clubhouse, indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, a gymnasium and sky gardens.
(Image credit: Sculptura Ardmore)
This luxurious penthouse unit at Canninghill Piers had a selling price of SGD 48 million with 81 per cent of buyers being Singaporeans and the remaining 19 per cent being permanent residents and foreigners from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, the USA and the UK, states a 2021 The Business Times report.
Located on the 48th floor of the luxury condominium, which is a project by City Developments Limited (CDL) and CapitaLand Development, the approximately 833-sq m (8,956 sq ft) super penthouse was sold at SGD 5,360 per sq foot.
Designed by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group and DP Architects Pte Ltd, Canninghill Piers consists of two residential towers (48 and 24 storeys, respectively) with 696 condo units that are connected by a sky bridge on level 24.
An integrated redevelopment of the former Liang Court condominium is expected to be completed in 2025 and will include a mall, a hotel and a serviced residence.
(Image credit: Canninghill Piers)
One will fall in love with the six-bedroom triplex penthouses at The Tate Residences, given its coveted Prime District 9 location and residential lift within the compound that links directly to City Hall MRT.
With stunning 360-degree views of the city skyline, Bukit Timah and Orchard Shopping Belt, the unit makes for a lavish home with a private lap pool on Level 3 and a private roof terrace for Alfresco dining and BBQ.
There is no official information about the price of the penthouse unit at The Tate Residences. However, as per Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX), its whopping asking price ranges from SGD 5 million to SGD 43 million, approximately.
(Image credit: The Tate Residences)
This palatial penthouse unit at Park Nova has been developed by Hong Kong’s Shun Tak Holdings and occupies the top two floors of the 21-storey building. Located in the high-end District 10, Park Nova was designed by London-based PLP Architecture and stands atop Orchard Boulevard on elliptical columns.
The largest of its three penthouses sold for a whopping SGD 34.44 million in 2021. However, the approximately 549-sq m (5,899 sq ft) five-bedroom penthouse wasn’t the first one to boast such a high selling price. A second one, an approximately 418-sq m (4,499 sq ft) four-bedroom penthouse had been sold for SGD 26.03 million the same year.
Some of the main highlights of the penthouses include a sky bridge and sky garden on the 14th level, a hot spa and jacuzzi on an outdoor deck and a 25-m lap pool.
(Image credit: Screenshot/Park Nova)
Developed by Low Keng Huat Singapore Ltd, this 36-storey freehold condominium sits in one of Singapore’s prime locations — District 9 along 71 Cairnhill Road. With its unique curvilinear gold façade, timber flooring and encaustic cement tiles, Klimt Cairnhill has been skillfully constructed around a preserved 1902-Anglo-Malay bungalow which now serves as the condo’s clubhouse.
As per a 2023 report by The Business Times, a duplex penthouse unit that occupies the top two floors of the 138-unit Klimt Cairnhill was sold for SGD 27.5 million in February 2021. A price breakdown for the same reveals that the approximately 550-sq m (5,920 sq ft) unit had a selling price of SGD 4,645 per square foot.
Its two six-bedroom penthouses are the epitome of luxury. While one sports a double-volume living space, the other comes with a spacious domicile that spans over a single floorplate.
The condo was the 2021 winner of the Best Ultra Luxury Condo Architectural Design and Highly Commended Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Award in Singapore.
(Image credit: Klimt Cairnhill)
This luxury condo project comprises 100 units near the Orchard Road shopping belt, developed by UOL Group, Kheng Leong and Orix Capital. It was jointly designed by Chan Soo Kian from SCDA Architects, Japanese landscape architect Shunmyo Masuno and French interior designer Christian Liaigre.
One of the residences’ most coveted units, a duplex penthouse on the fifth floor, changed hands for a reported SGD 22.5 million in 2015. The unit boasts four bedrooms, a family area, and a private swimming pool.
The expensive penthouses here also offer a lap pool, a jacuzzi, a clubhouse, a gymnasium, and a library. Not to forget the bonuses which include a playground and a function room.
This 174-unit twin-tower condo was developed by City Developments Ltd (CDL) and spans the top two levels of the South Tower of Gramercy Park. Although its current price remains unknown, a 2017 Reuters report stated that according to Gramercy Park’s developer CDL, its average sales price had risen to SGD 2,800 per square foot.
The duplex unit is one of the development’s four penthouses, with five bedrooms spread over two floors, living and dining areas, a gourmet kitchen, an entertainment area, and a private swimming pool on the top floor. Additionally, the condominium has sports spa pools, cabanas, a lap pool, a children’s pool and a gymnasium.
(Image credit: SuMisura)
Developed by Singapore-based SC Global Developments, the five-bedroom penthouse unit at Hilltop condominium in Cairnhill Circle comes with a 50-m swimming pool, open living space, a wading pool with a glass-walled gymnasium and private dining facilities with landscaped gardens. Not to forget the approximately 2,323-sq m (25,000 sq ft) verandah lounge that offers massive sky terraces with breathtaking views of the skyline.
The Business Times reported in 2021 that SC Global Developments sold the third of its four penthouses for SGD 3,995 per square foot. Cambodian citizen Chen Liangbin and Chinese citizen Li Xiaoping bought the duplex unit that occupies the 20th storey on Hilltops and has a private pool and a landscaped lounge on the upper floor.
Additionally, the official website of Hilltops states that the details of the luxury penthouses for sale will only be available upon request.
(Image credit: Hilltops)
(Main and featured image credit: Hilltops Penthouse/scglobaldevt/Instagram)