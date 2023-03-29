Singapore has not just found itself on several lists of the world’s most expensive cities, time after time, but it has also garnered the attention of the likes of Kevin Kwan who based his 2013 best-selling novel Crazy Rich Asians on one of the richest families in the city-state. It was later adapted into a movie in 2018, which was a massive hit as well. Such is the influence of Singapore’s culture and impressive cityscape dotted with towering skyscrapers and luxury penthouses that it has drawn the affluent and famous from the world over.

Additionally, Singapore is an ideal place for people from various industries — with its mega malls, iconic fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi and Louis Vuitton and vibrant culinary scene with Michelin-starred restaurants.

The island city is also one of the top markets for ultra-prime residential property transactions. In Knight Frank’s Wealth Report released on 1 March 2023, Singapore ranked sixth among the top 10 cities in the high-end activity index with 18 ultra-prime property sales that scooped up transactions valued at more than USD 25 million each and 121 super-prime property sales that valued more than USD 10 million each.

Amongst the seamless blend of grand century-old architecture and modern skyscrapers co-existing in the futuristic business centre, there’s no better place to witness the awe-inspiring view than a luxury penthouse at the top of one of the high-rise buildings in Singapore.

Here are the most expensive penthouses in Singapore