Piccadilly Grand: Revolving Around You

Set in a vibrant locale by the city centre, Piccadilly Grand has just about every quality that astute home-owners are looking for.

Like its namesake in London, a place connected to all the key points in the city and surrounded by urban conveniences, Piccadilly Grand extends the same ease and luxuries that being so close to the city centre offers, and more.

Nestled on Northumberland Road, Piccadilly Grand will comprise three 23-storey towers adjoining Piccadilly Galleria, which will present an exciting array of F&B and retail choices, as well as a childcare centre. Want to venture out but not too far? The nearby Farrer Park and Little India districts have plenty of cultural and culinary attractions to offer, including shopping centres such as City Square Mall, Mustafa Centre and Bugis Junction.

On top of its central location, Piccadilly Grand has the vital advantage of being directly connected to Farrer Park MRT station on the North East Line (NEL). This means it is just two stops away from Dhoby Ghaut MRT Interchange and a stone’s throw away from Orchard Road. Those who drive also have quick access to major expressways such as the CTE and PIE.

The focus of Piccadilly Grand’s design is on wellness and nature, with the intention to create a home that fills your senses with every form of luxury. A comprehensive range of facilities are spread across three levels, and divided into five curated lifestyle zones with three clubhouses, each offering its unique immersive landscaped facilities. Lush greenery will be seen everywhere in the Botanical and Tranquillity Zones – areas that will house the Botanical Spa Pool, Tranquillity Spa and Wellness Lounge. The Tranquillity Clubhouse, located in the latter area, will include a co-working lounge, studio and dining room. The Vitality Zone will feature the Vitality Trail, Vitality Pool and Chill-Out Lounge, while the Social Zone houses the gym, family pool and multi-purpose court.

The residences, comprising a mix of one-bedroom to five-bedroom units, are each designed to be a luxurious personal enclave. Every apartment will boast smart-home technologies, premium kitchen appliances from Bosch, as well as fittings and sanitary wares from Villeroy & Boch and Hansgrohe.

Piccadilly Grand is destined to become a future icon in its rapidly transforming neighbourhood, while providing every comfort and luxury for those calling it home.

Piccadilly Grand is jointly developed by City Developments Limited and MCL Land.

For a viewing appointment, call or WhatsApp 8783 1818. Email enquiries@cdl.com.sg for assistance.