Tembusu Grand: Evolving Charms of the East

With excellent connectivity and a heritage-rich locale, Tembusu Grand in Katong is an alluring private oasis for city dwellers.

Inspired by the towering and hardy Tembusu tree, Tembusu Grand features a crown design that draws references from the tree’s sculptural form and texture.

Situated in Katong, the heritage district famed for being a melting pot of the old and the new, Tembusu Grand offers a myriad of food and retail options for the family. Shopping malls such as i12 Katong, Parkway Parade, Kinex, PLQ Mall and Katong Shopping Centre are nearby, while those looking for quaint cafes, indie shops and eateries serving diverse cuisines will find them within quick and easy reach.

The residential property also boasts superb transport connectivity. The upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT on the Thomson-East Coast Line is just eight minutes away on foot, and a short drive will take you to East Coast Park, Singapore Sports Hub, Central Business District, Marina Bay Financial District and Changi Airport, with major expressways such as the ECP, PIE and KPE nearby. Schools within a 1km radius include Kong Hwa School, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School and Chung Cheng High School.

There is plenty to do for leisure within the estate, too. Tembusu Grand boasts an exciting range of over 40 recreational facilities across five specially curated lifestyle zones and two clubhouses. These include a yoga studio, tennis court, gourmet pavilion, karaoke pod, gaming pod and a gymnasium that overlooks a 50m infinity lap pool – all nestled within a lush verdant landscape complete with thematic gardens and cascading water features.

The property comprises a total of 638 units, with a comprehensive mix of one-bedroom-plus-study to five-bedroom units, as well as two expansive 2,691sqft penthouses with five bedrooms. Interiors are outfitted with premium brand appliances such as Miele, Liebherr and Smeg in the kitchens, and quality fittings from Hansgrohe and Geberit in the bathrooms.

Residents will also enjoy modern conveniences with the smart home system that features a video doorbell, smart air conditioning and lighting controls, alongside a community app that makes booking and managing facilities fast and easy. With such an irresistible combination of smart features and digital advantages, Tembusu Grand is set to be one of the most desirable premium homes in the city.

Tembusu Grand is jointly developed by City Developments Limited and MCL Land. For a viewing appointment, call or WhatsApp 8783 1818. Alternatively, email enquiries@cdl.com.sg for assistance.