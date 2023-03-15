Where to get flowers in Singapore: Artisanal florists that deliver to your doorstep

There’s just something so wonderfully idyllic about a fresh bouquet of flowers.

Whether they’re nestled snugly in a vase, or wrapped in burlap for that rustic aesthetic, gifting the gift of flowers will always bring a smile to your recipient.

Sure, you might be able to get nice flowers from the unmanned florist at your gourmet market. But the cashier won’t be able to guarantee their freshness, nor would they have the expertise to put it all together in a neat little bunch. That’s why you need to go pro. The florists here can tailor your blooms for any occasion — anniversaries, Valentine’s, or for a “sprucing-up-my-abode” day.

This Humid House

Avant-garde, surrealist, non-conformist. This is how This Humid House is often described. Founded by John Lim, a 2019 Prestige 40 under 40 lister, it’s run by a team of creatives with backgrounds in not just horticulture and floristry, but architecture and fine art. Since its inception, This Humid House has shot to fame, with a start-studded clientele such as luxury brands Franck Muller, Kenzo, Cartier and Hugo Boss, and popular venues such as Straits Clan and Privé. What makes it unique is its raw, sculptural arrangements that emphasise the use of locally grown flora and fauna, such as muddy lotus roots found in a wet market. Head to its online store for arrangements, unique objects, and botanical accessories, as well as tickets to its workshops.

The Little Flower Hut

Sometimes, all you want is to be spoilt for choice, and for that, there’s The Little Flower Hut. The floristry company offers over 1000 flowers and gift hampers to choose from, ranging from hand bouquets to table centre pieces and even flower stands. The best part? Delivery is extremely flexible. Order before 5pm for free same day delivery or choose the Super Express flower service where your blooms will be delivered within one hour. Little Flower Hut can also deliver 24 hours, seven days a week. All this means: If you’ve forgotten a birthday or special occasion, there’s really no reason to sweat.

Ask A French Flowers

With Paris being the most romantic city in the world, who better to consult you about flowers than someone French? Enter Aude Giraud, a French-Indonesian floral specialist who works out of her home studio in Tiong Bahru and who counts Chanel, Bulgari, and Montblanc as some of her clients. Her online store offers a range of chic bouquets and where no two arrangements ever being the same.

FNP SG

Flowers have long been a favoured way of expressing love and gratitude. In today’s world, where time is a luxury, finding a reliable and efficient florist for flowers delivery in Singapore can be challenging. Thankfully, all we need is a few clicks to shop from leading online florist, FNP SG (formerly Ferns N Petals). The florist offers a wide variety of flower bouquets and floral arrangements for all your gifting needs. No matter the occasion, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or a congratulatory gift, FNP has got you covered with its expansive collection of flowers and prompt delivery services. Its online portal also makes selection a breeze as you can also select by colour and flower type. Need a gift to go with those blooms? FNP also has wine, chocolates and cakes available in bundles, as well as hampers. While deliveries are typically between 9am to 9pm, FNP also offers a midnight delivery for if you’re celebrating on the eve of an occasion.

FNP SG, 444 Tagore Industrial Avenue Singapore 787817, contact 97279363 for more info

The Bloom Box

Choosing a floral arrangement can sometimes be overwhelming. So the founders at The Bloom Box have a workaround: Every day, they offer only a single floral arrangement for delivery in a handy, portable bloom box. The bloom boxes come in two sizes, a regular at $35 and a plus at $60 with an option of an add-on balloon for occasions. If you’re looking for a sweet surprise, The Bloom Box has a Laurent Bernard Chocolate Special with a dark chocolate bar (125g), surrounded by a rose, preserved moss and hydrangeas, pine cone, cotton plant and dried baby’s breath.

The Bloom Room

If you’re tired of the same roses in just about every shade of the rainbow, then you should pay a visit to The Bloom Room. The small family-owned boutique was started in 2011 and since 2013 established their home base in the heritage precinct of Joo Chiat. Their signature bouquet, “Fresh from the Flower Fields,” is a handpicked curation of the best seasonal stalks, and can range anywhere from a petite S$75 bouquet to S$500 for “the absolute wow”. For Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day in 2019, you can also peruse through their special creations that are only available during the festive season.

Bloomroom.sg

The Floral Atelier

Surely you’ve seen those beautiful boxes of flowers somewhere on your Instagram feed. You can, by way of The Floral Atelier, treat yourself or your partner to one of their signature bloom boxes that will add a touch of sophistication to any room. Starting at S$195, there are eight floral themes you can choose from, with a majority of the flowers coming freshly imported from the Netherlands, Colombia, and Ecuador. The Floral Atelier is part of The Atelier & Co founded by Lelian Chew, which also counts The Wedding Atelier under its portfolio of creative agencies.