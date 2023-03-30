Swiss luxury appliance brand V-ZUG unveils its new showroom at ION Orchard

Step into a brand’s showroom and you’ll see products proudly displayed throughout the space. At V-ZUG, however, you’d need to look a little bit closer.

Designed to look like a tastemaker’s residence, the new V-ZUG at ION Orchard is refreshingly understated. The serene, grey-washed showroom houses the Swiss luxury household brand’s latest and signature innovations, but they are mostly camouflaged or concealed within the homely setting to inspire visitors (and their interior designers) with thoughtful and clever placements of its minimalist appliances.

Feels Like Home

The hustle and bustle of Orchard is replaced by a welcoming peaceful hush as soon as one enters V-ZUG’s slick confines. Running along a wall of the entrance hall is an modern floor-to-ceiling shelf styled with coffee table books and tableware. Here, integrated into this slick display system are the brand’s latest multi-functional built-in ovens with touchscreens and reflective surfaces, as well as its wine cooler and refrigerator that feature matching finishes. Nearby, a granite island makes for a beautiful reception while showcasing the newest induction hob, range hood, and dishwasher.

Venture further into the showroom and you’ll come through a corridor featuring more kitchen appliances, most of which are hidden in the drawers, cabinets and behind doors. At the end, the showroom opens up into a stunning kitchen and dining area that boast views out to Patterson Road.

Culinary Exploration

Labouring over the stove when we visited was chef Emmanuel Stroobant of two Michelin-starred Saint Pierre, who has recently been appointed brand ambassador For the grand opening of the V-ZUG’s new showroom, the eminent chef created a special menu that was prepared and served right here at this private dining space.

Our luncheon began with butler-passed canapes of smoked buri and marron tartlet. For starters, chef Stroobant’s signature sourdough bread arrived with a creamy, addictive eggplant dip, followed by crab with capsicum and a bright green pea sauce. The main course was a perfectly steamed seabass and asparagus arranged atop in a shallow pool of pike sauce. We then finished off with a beautiful chocolate and raspberry dessert, as well as madeleines, made à la minute.

Better Future

It was also during this celebratory gathering that Angeline Yap, managing director of V-ZUG Singapore and Southeast Asia, announced that new products now come with an unprecedented 10-year warranty. This revision from two to 10 years is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to the sustainability, reliability and durability of its products, which can be fully dismantled and recycled at the end of its life cycle.

V-ZUG takes sustainability very seriously. Not only has production been declared carbon-neutral since 2020, the Swiss brand has also joined the Swiss Triple Impact Programme, which helps to improve its current contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The showroom’s design aligns with this ethos, too, with the use of sustainable flooring and refreshed furniture from its previous showroom.

As part of V-ZUG’s commitment to stay connected to its customers, the brand is offering a two-year access to its Gourmet Academy with every appliance purchase. Expect complimentary culinary classes and training workshops led by its brand ambassadors to be held within the premises. Engineers are also on standby to offer troubleshooting advice.

V-ZUG Singapore is located at #02-07B ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801. Open daily from 10am to 10pm. For enquiries, please call +65 6926 0878 or email info.sg@vzug.com.