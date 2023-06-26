Stunning BTS locations in South Korea that ARMY must visit!

From Dynamite, DNA to Butter, BTS has grooved their way into our hearts with their catchy music. The South Korean band has popularised the Hallyu wave like no other, and their legions of fans aka ARMY are a testament to their unparalleled stardom. Whether it’s with BTS-themed merchandise or cafes, each fan wants to familiarise themselves with the global phenomenon. Over the years, BTS has popularised South Korea’s tourism, with millions of fans flocking to visit iconic locations where the band has either shot their music videos, undergone their training or simply dined after tedious practice sessions. South Korea has indeed proven to be a utopic place for all BTS ARMY!

BTS was even responsible for attracting one in every 13 tourists to South Korea in 2017, as per Hyundai Research Institute. Now isn’t that amazing? If you’re planning a trip to South Korea, visiting at least some of the BTS destinations is a must. Whether it’s the Old Big Hit Entertainment Studio where all the madness started or Yoojung Sikdang restaurant where all rookie members devoured meals during their trainee days, there’s so much for ARMY to explore.

We’ve curated a list of the top 10 iconic BTS locations in South Korea that deserves a spot in your itinerary!

Iconic BTS locations in South Korea for ARMY to explore

1. Dongjak Bridge

Location: 386 Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

If you’re a K-drama or K-pop lover, this place needs no introduction! Dongjak Bridge, or Dongjakdaegyo Bridge, is one of the most famous bridges in Seoul, whose mesmerising sight draws many tourists and locals alike. Remember BTS’ V‘s Love Yourself: Her photo teaser? It was shot right here. Located over the Han River in Seoul, this bridge offers stunning views. Many cafes sit right on the bridge, perfect for relaxing with a cuppa of joe.

2. Hyangho Beach Bus Stop

Location: 8-54 Hyangho-ri, Jumunjin-eup, Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Also called the ‘Bangtan Bus Stop’, this location enjoys popularity owing to the band’s You Never Walk Alone cover. This isn’t an actual bus stop and was only built for BTS’ album. However, seeing fans and tourist frenzy at this BTS location, the city of Gangneung in Gangwon Province decided to create a replica which serves as a popular photo booth to date.

You’ll even find multiple shots of this place in Spring Day’s music video. Moreover, Hyangho Beach itself is a major tourist attraction – perfect to surf, swim or enjoy a summer day out. It’s also relatively less crowded and cleaner than other beaches around the East Sea. So, ARMY, grab your beer and spend a relaxing day at this BTS location.

3. Iryeong Station

Location: Yangju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

This abandoned, quant station in the Gyeonggi Province is perfect for those thrill-seeking folks looking to reminisce about BTS’ rise to global stardom. For the unversed, the Iryeong Station is where the music video of Spring Day was made. From rusty signboards to a faded slate roof, this place offers the perfect vintage vibe for you to click some really interesting pictures. Even though the station has been discontinued, be careful while crossing the rails.

4. Maengbang Beach

Location: 228-239, Maengbanghaebyeon-ro, Samcheok-si, Gangwon-do

If you’re a fan of BTS’ Butter era, this place is for you! Thanks to the band’s superhit Butter album photos in 2021, the Maengbang Beach in Samcheok (which long went unnoticed), saw a huge influx of tourists. When you enter the beach, the first thing that’ll strike you is the iconic brightly coloured chairs and umbrellas from the band’s pictures, while a big structure of BTS also decorates the place. Play, swim or stroll around the gorgeous beach and don’t forget to pose BTS style in this backdrop!

5. HyuGa Cafe and Bakery

Location: 16 Nonhyeon-ro 119-gil, Gangnam District, southern Seoul

A former dormitory of BTS, this place was converted into a cafe in 2022. It’s the perfect location for all coffee lovers and BTS ARMY to cherish the band’s journey over good food and great drinks. The cafe is filled with photos and fan art of BTS, and its first floor is decorated with post-it messages from fans.

While the delectable menu offers a variety of lip-smacking dishes, you definitely can’t miss the shio pan (salted butter rolls). The cafe’s historic, rustic charm also adds to the overall appeal.

6. Yongin Daejanggeum Park

Location: 778-1 Yongcheon-ri, Baegam-myeon, Cheoin-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do

Channel your inner Suga at this architectural wonder! For those unfamiliar, the Yongin Daejanggeum Park is where the BTS member filmed his solo video for Agust D’s Daechwita. The song’s MV is extremely popular among fans owing to the exquisite shots and unique concept, all thanks to this expansive outdoor film set.

The largest historical drama set in South Korea is also where popular K-dramas like Dong Yi, Queen Seondeok, and Moon Embracing The Sun were shot. If you want to soak in the lifestyle, architecture, and culture of the past, this beautiful spot is the place to be. The park is open all seven days of the week and there’s free entry, which makes it more tourist friendly.

7. BT21 LINE Friends Store and Cafe

Locations:

BT21 LINE Friends Store (Gangnam): 1305-3 Seocho-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea

BT21 LINE Friends Store (Hongdae): 141, Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul

Collect your favourite BTS-themed goodies at these cutesy BT21 stores operational in Gangnam and Hongdae. BT21 comes as a collaboration between BTS and LINE Friends, wherein each band member designed their own animated avatars including Tata, RJ, Chimmy, Cooky, Mang, Shooky and Koya.

These stores offer everything from clothes, dolls, accessories, and other goods to fulfil all your BTS fantasies. However, the highlight of these stores is their in-house cafe offering character-themed delicacies including desserts, smoothies, sundaes and coffees. Make sure to try the BT21 coffee while you’re here.

8. Yoojung Sikdang Restaurant

Location: 14 Dosan-daero 28-gil, Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

If you want to get an idea of what BTS’ rookie days looked like, Yoojung Sikdang is a must-visit place. The band used to visit this restaurant regularly during their pre-debut days since it was located near their dance practising studio. The eatery, owned by Kang Sun Ja, also found mention in BTS’ 2013 series Rookie King.

Apparently, the BTS septet loved the Dolsot ((hot stone pot) Bibimbap as well as the Jeju Black Pork which are still on the menu! Apart from BTS memorabilia, there’s a table specially marked with stickers for where the members would usually sit. Yoojung Sikdang is perfect for those looking to devour traditional Korean dishes at affordable prices.

9. Old Big Hit Entertainment Studio

Location: 10-31 Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

This place has seen the BTS members embroiled in extensive hard work to become the global icons we know today! The band members would often operate from this building, which created a massive buzz around this location. Finding this place is a real struggle (almost impossible), so be ready to undergo a tedious journey. But believe us, all that effort is worth it when you get a glimpse of this iconic location.

Millions of fans from across the globe have left their mark (almost vandalised) on the walls. The studio is where the boys churned magic, so BTS ARMY should not miss it if they’re travelling to Seoul.

10. Achasan Mountain

Location: 135, Yeonghwasa-ro, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul

If you’ve watched BTS’ weekly variety show, Run BTS!, this place isn’t a novelty to you. For those unfamiliar, RM and V had to climb the mountain and see the sunrise as a punishment (which actually turned out to be a magical experience).

Standing at the peak of the mountain, V mentioned, “We came here for the punishment, but it is good to see this beautiful scenery, which doesn’t seem to be a punishment.” His statement indeed stands true, with the mountain offering splendid panoramic views of the Hangang River and Seoul. It’s also a great place for all hiking enthusiasts looking for some adrenaline rush.

We hope this BTS-friendly guide helps ARMY plan their itinerary!

(Hero image credit: ibighit.com)

(Feature image credit: pjmseoks/ Instagram)