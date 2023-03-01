Cathay Pacific is giving away free air tickets to Hong Kong, here’s how to participate

Need a holiday, stat? Half a million Hong Kong flight tickets are up for grabs as part of the government’s “Hello Hong Kong” global tourism campaign. Cathay Pacific announced that it is giving away 80,000 free return flight tickets across Southeast Asia.

Airlines will distribute the round-trip tickets to and from Hong Kong in phases, while the government will run various promotional events. The aim is to attract more international travellers to the city and revive the pandemic-hit economy. Last month, the city finally eased its travel restrictions and reopened the border with mainland China and Macau.

12,500 free air tickets reserved for Singapore residents

Cathay Pacific is offering 80,000 round-trip air tickets to Hong Kong across Southeast Asia, 12,500 of which will go to Singapore residents. The airline will launch the campaign in phases beginning with Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines on March 1, 2, and 3, respectively. Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia will fall in the second phase.

To qualify for a free ticket, you must sign up on the Cathay Pacific website first. Then go to the World of Winners campaign website and sign in with your Cathay membership details. Next, you will need to answer three questions correctly.

Enjoy free Hong Kong flight tickets and special offers

The giveaway kicks off on March 1 and will last for six months. While it’s mainly to woo incoming tourists, 80,000 outbound airfares will be reserved for Hong Kong residents as well. Cathay Pacific, HK Express, and Hong Kong Airlines are expected to make separate announcements on the exact timeline and distribution means. The rollout starts off with Southeast Asia in March and then the mainland China market in April. Northeast Asia, Hong Kong, and other markets will follow, respectively. Interested participants can register on the airlines’ designated web pages once the giveaway starts for their respective regions.

Book Your Stay In Hong Kong Here

Tickets will be given through different channels such as a lucky draw, first-come-first-served, or “Buy 1 or more and get 1 free” depending on the participating airlines’ plan and regulations. Stay tuned to their respective social media channels for more information.

In addition to the free flight tickets, visitors can also take advantage of upcoming special offers, vouchers, and incentives. Government officials teased that the campaign is only the start of Hong Kong’s return to normal.

Visit Hong Kong’s brand-new attractions

As more tourists travel to the city, the government also looks to promote new attractions and experiences. Some highlights include the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the brand-new Peak Tram and Ngong Ping 360 cable cars, new attractions at Ocean Park, and many others.

To bring back Hong Kong’s status as a premier destination in Asia, more than 200 events are set to take place in the city in the coming months. These include sporting events such as the Rugby Sevens Tournament as well as arts and culture festivals like Art Basel.

In the campaign’s promotional video, local Hong Kong celebrities such as Aaron Kwok, Sammi Cheng, and Kelly Chen welcomed tourists to visit Hong Kong.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

(Main and featured image: Kentaro IEMOTO)