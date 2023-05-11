China and Singapore are working on a visa-free travel deal

China is seeking a visa-free travel arrangement with Singapore, which would allow nationals of both countries to travel freely in each other’s territory without a visa. Currently, only China offers such a deal for Singaporeans.

According to the Beijing embassy, the two countries are working on this bilateral arrangement. This scheme could give rise to arrivals in the city-state from China. Before the pandemic, visitors from China were the biggest contributor to Singapore’s tourism economy.

According to a Reuters report, a total of 3.6 million Chinese visitors travelled to Singapore in 2019, spending a total of SGD 4.1 billion which is more than any other country. Among 4 million citizens and residents in Singapore, 75 percent belong to Chinese ethnicity, and a big chunk of them speak Mandarin, making it easier to visit and stay in Singapore. Recently, Chinese nationals have been keen on investing in luxury real estate and relocating to Singapore.

“It is something that citizens of both countries are eagerly awaiting and is also a shared concern for the leaders of both countries,” China’s embassy spokesperson in Singapore told Reuters on talks regarding the visa-free deal.

Visa requirements for China and Singapore

Currently, Chinese travellers are required to apply for a visa to visit Singapore. However, Singaporeans visiting China don’t have to apply for the same if the stay is up to 15 days. However, since China opened its borders after relaxing many of the anti-COVID-19 rules, Singaporeans haven’t been able to avail the facility as the former has yet to reinstate the arrangement. This has led to overcrowding of people at the Chinese Visa Application Centre in Singapore.

Commenting on the situation, in a Facebook post in April, the Chinese ambassador to Singapore, Sun Haiyan said, “Hope that the competent authorities of the two sides can achieve positive results as soon as possible.”

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure Singapore

(Main and featured image: Ling Tang/Unsplash)