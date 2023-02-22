Travel off the grid at these far-flung properties across the world

From safari camps to sky pods, these offbeat properties across the world will guarantee you a vacation like no other. Read on for four of our favourite destinations that you should add to your bucket list right now.

Offbeat properties around the world for a remarkable holiday

Depflar Farm



Deep in the Fljot Valley in a far-flung corner of Northern Iceland is a hotel converted from a sheep farm that is as luxurious as it is remote. Deplar Farm’s only few neighbours are, well, sheep farmers. Inside the simple yet chic traditional turf-roofed building, one is afforded panoramic vistas of spectacular snow-capped mountains. While there is a well-appointed spa and many guest activities including whale- watching in the fjords, the property is highly popular for viewing the Aurora Borealis during winter. Rooms are already getting filled for the 2023/24 winter season.

Bamurra Plains



At slightly over three hours by car from Darwin International Airport, safari camp Bamurra Plains in the Northern Territory isn’t exactly at the fringe of the world. Yet, guests will feel truly far-flung. The floodplain surrounding the Luxury Lodges of Australia member has been likened to Botswana’s Okavango Delta. Although you won’t see elephants here, the waters that recede into lagoons teem with endemic wildlife that includes estuarine crocodiles, dingoes and an immense variety of birds. This April, the upmarket bush camp will have an addition to its 10 bungalows. Jabiru Retreat is a set of twin bungalows interconnected by a timber boardwalk. From the retreat’s infinity pool is an exclusive view of one of the world’s most amazing natural habitats.

Echo



Following the success of its two eco-camps, Antarctica specialist White Desert has recently launched Echo, located near another of its camp, the Wolf ’s Fang camp in Queen Maud Land. Each designed for two guests, the six ultra-luxury sky pods are made from composite fibreglass and come with heated bedrooms. Interiors that feature retro space-age detailing extend the otherworldly experience, while floor-to-ceiling windows look out into the stark wilderness. On arrival, guests get a martini shaken with ice from a 10,000-year-old iceberg, before a team of hosts, guides and chefs settle them into comfort and adventure. Definitely one of our favourite offbeat properties around the world.

Rosewood Sao Paulo

Just opened last December, Rosewood Sao Paulo has already become the trendiest new hangout in the Brazilian city. The hotel’s estate is made up of a refurbished former maternity hospital completed in 1943 and a new tower by Pritzker Prize-winner Jean Nouvel. With a vertical forest façade of solar-shading brise-soleil structures and overlapping trellises, the hotel stands out on Avenida Paulista, the city’s main commercial street. Inside, Philippe Starck-designed interiors and 450 artworks by 57 Brazilians create a harmonious riot of colours and textures that reflect the country’s vibrant spirit.