Rimowa Arctic Blue collection is a cool way to travel this summer

Rimowa has released a new travel collection called “Arctic Blue” that is inspired by the stunning blue hues of the Arctic’s waters and you should buy now.

Summer has arrived! After observing the longest day of the year, also known as “summer solstice”, the Northern Hemisphere officially enters the hottest season of the year. The cool spring weather will definitely be missed as the temperature starts to climb with each passing day. To accompany travellers as they embark on their summer holiday, the German luxury luggage maker Rimowa has unveiled its latest cross-category capsule collection: Rimowa Arctic Blue.

Here is a first look of the Rimowa Arctic Blue collection

During the last season, colours representing springtime took centre stage and they were mainly inspired by cherry blossom trees. The Arctic Blue collection is a nod to the deep blue hue of the Arctic ocean, and it can be found in the Original suitcase range, Never Still, and Personal collections.

Introducing this unique Arctic Blue colour is sure to enhance the summer travels of adventurers. The iconic Rimowa Original suitcase features a metallic grooved surface that adds depth to the colour, evoking the crest and trough of waves across vast waters. Its signature aluminium material is now the base that calls to mind floating glaciers that reflect lights during a clear summer day.

The renowned Original suitcase is recognised as one of the most emblematic luggage pieces ever made. It boasts exceptional German engineering and design, and these are shown in the advanced technical features that make Rimowa a top choice when travelling. Features such as a stage-free telescopic handle, the pioneering Multi-Wheel system and TSA-approved locks ensure smooth travel.

This seasonal range will also feature Rimowa’s patented Flex Divider, which is a compression system that allows travellers to pack more things whilst keeping them in order. Furthermore, the Arctic Blue collection will be covered under the brand’s lifetime guarantee where Rimowa will offer fixing when the suitcases are damaged.

The Arctic Blue collection includes a range of bags, such as the Rimowa Personal Aluminium Cross-Body Bag, which has been updated with careful attention to detail. Featuring a detachable and adjustable webbed body strap in the new gleaming hue and a matching leather interior, this bag is the perfect daily companion. The Never Still Flap Backpack Large Nylon and the Rimowa Never Still Flat Pouch Nylon are also available in Arctic Blue, adding a fresh touch to summer journeys.

Crafted from lightweight and water-repellent fabric, the new pieces feature the brand’s iconic grooves embroidered on the Arctic Blue Nylon surface. The Rimowa Flap Backpack Large Nylon has two grooved Nylon zipped side pockets, allowing travellers to keep their essentials on hand. A travel strap and padded back ensure comfort. Inside the backpack, there is a 16″ laptop flat pouch, two phone pockets, and one zipped pocket.

Get yours now at Rimowa’s website here.