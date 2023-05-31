Countries that offer visa-on-arrival for travellers with a Singapore passport

One of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia, the Singapore passport ranks second on the Henley Passport Index 2023 and its citizens enjoy visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to a total of 192 countries.

Singapore is widely regarded as a business-friendly country that has amicable ties with many powerful nations. Home to over 40,100 resident millionaires, it is also the fifth-richest country in the world. As a result, Singaporeans get to reap the benefits of their powerful travel document.

Whether you’re planning a short vacation or a quick work trip, here is everything you need to know about countries offering visa-on-arrival for Singapore passport holders.

What is visa-on-arrival?

Visa-on-arrival is a facility that allows a foreign national to enter a country without having to apply for a visa in advance. The individual can simply obtain this document at the airport of the country they are visiting.

But do remember, the visa-on-arrival facility is only for tourists who are on a short visit to a foreign country. They are not allowed to seek employment, stay long-term or avail of any government services while on their trip.

A general checklist of requirements for visa-on-arrival:

Visa processing fees (to be paid in USD or local currency)

Two or three passport-size photos

Passport with at least six months validity

Booked return tickets

Hotel reservation documents

Medical insurance

Proof of sufficient funds to confirm your functionality in a foreign land

Carefully filled-out application form

What makes the Singapore passport so powerful?

Investment migration firm, Henley & Partners compares passports of different countries to determine their strength to rank them in the index every year. The data is then combined with World Bank GDP figures to assign scores to the most powerful passports. The chief determinants of the points are the countries’ gross income, investment potential and quality of life of a resident.

This ranking is also an indicator of “the ever-widening economic inequality and wealth disparity that has come to define our world,” as per a World Economic Forum report.

Over the years, the Singapore passport has secured one of the top two positions on the ranking list and guaranteed its citizens great opportunities along with a lucrative potential for growth.

Countries that offer visa-on-arrival for Singapore passport holders

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan grants a single-entry visa valid for 30 days which costs around AZN 42.50 (SGD 34 approx.).

Bahrain

Singaporeans can avail of a single-visit visa on arrival, which costs around BHD 5 (SGD 17.88) for two weeks, or apply for a multiple-visits visa for three months for a cost of around BHD 12 (SGD 42.92).

Bangladesh

Singapore passport holders can obtain visa-on-arrival for single, double and multiple entries in Bangladesh. The visa fee is about BDT 2477.67 (SGD 30.96) for all categories. Even though visa-on-arrival could be availed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore advises its citizens to apply for a visa beforehand.

Bolivia

This South American country allows a visa-on-arrival with a validity period of 90 days. The fee is about BOB 360 (SGD 69.99) and is subject to change. It is important to note that visa-on-arrival is available only at the Cochabamba, La Paz, and Santa Cruz airports.

Comoro Islands

The Comoro Islands in East Africa have the facility of visa-on-arrival for Singaporeans. It costs KMF 14,897 (SGD 43.73) for 45 days and around KMF 126,603 (SGD 372.64) for a longer period.

Egypt

Egypt allows Singaporeans to obtain a single-entry tourist visa valid for 30 days. It costs EGP 772 (SGD 33.64).

Guinea-Bissau

Singaporeans may stay up to 90 days in this West African country with a visa issued on arrival. The application fee is 40,793 CFA (SGD 90.17).

Iran

Visa-on-arrival obtained on a Singapore passport is valid for up to 30 days. The passport must have three months of validity or more from the date of departure from Iran. It costs around IRR 33,82,000 (SGD 108).

Jordan

Jordan allows a single entry visa-on-arrival for Singapore with a validity of 60 days. This can only be obtained at the Queen Alia Airport or the Sheikh Hussein Bridge border checkpoint. The fee is approximately 40 JOD (SGD 75.89).

Kuwait

Although visa-on-arrival is allowed for Singaporean passports, it is advised to apply for an e-visa before travelling to Kuwait. The general fee for this is around KWD 3.07 (SGD 13.40).

Lebanon

Singaporean tourists need to submit their phone number, proof of accommodation, a return flight ticket, and show their passport to get a visa-on-arrival in Lebanon. Additionally, one must also have a reservation in a 3 to a 5-star hotel and at least LBP 3,01,35,200 (SGD 2,683.77) in cash. The tourist visa is valid for a month and is extendable up to three months.

Do note that your passport or itinerary cannot show any proof or indication of travelling to Israel.

Madagascar

Valid for a maximum of 90 days, the visa-on-arrival to Madagascar requires Singaporeans to present a confirmed return ticket along with other valid documents. One also needs to have a minimum of six months of validity on the passport. Even though a single-entry visa valid for 30 days can be obtained at the airport, it is suggested that an e-visa be sought online to save time.

Maldives

Singaporeans are eligible for a tourist visa on arrival at this island nation if they carry a passport with at least one-month validity and present proof of confirmed hotel reservations. Furthermore, the official Maldives Immigration website states visitors also have to submit proof of financial means for sufficient funds to support the stay or a pre-approved visa sponsorship from Maldives Immigration. The application and processing charges are around MVR 660. 26 (SGD 57.62).

Malawi

Although an e-visa is recommended to be obtained before travelling to Malawi, short-term tourist visas are available for Singaporean passport holders on arrival. The validity is decided by the Immigration Officer at the entry points. As is the case with most of the countries on the list, Malawi also requires its foreign visitors to have a passport which is not going to expire for at least six months from the date of departure.

Mauritania

There are multiple types of visas with varying visit durations available for citizens of Singapore in Mauritania. They can apply for a visa-on-arrival at the Nouakchott–Oumtounsy International Airport. Tourists need to provide documents related to their accommodation, confirmed return tickets and adequate funds to cover the trip.

Mozambique

Mozambique offers multiple entry visa-on-arrival for up to 90 days. While the fee is subject to change, the basic documentation needed includes a passport with at least six months of validity, a bank balance showing adequate funds, prepaid hotel reservations and a confirmed return ticket.

Nepal

Nepal offers a multi-entry visa-on-arrival for Singaporean visitors at Tribhuvan International Airport. The visa fees will depend on the duration of your stay. While travellers have to shell out NPR 3,976 (SGD 40.26) for 15 days, they have to pay NPR 6,628 (SGD 67.10) for 30 days and NPR 16,569 (SGD 167.75) for 90 days.

Papua New Guinea

As per the guidelines available from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore, tourists may obtain a visa-on-arrival for free in Papua New Guinea. The permit to visit and explore the island country will remain valid for 60 days.

Seychelles

In a bid to promote tourism, Seychelles offers free entry for Singaporean citizens on visa-on-arrival for the first three months. The permit can then be extended by paying a fee of SCR 4,906.79 (SGD 491.15) every three months.

Somalia

Singapore passport holders can apply for a tourist visa upon reaching Somalia. It will be valid for 30 days and the fee is SBD 416.70 which is USD 50 (SGD 67.10).

Tajikistan

Tajikistan offers a visa-on-arrival, which is valid for 45 days, for Singaporeans. However, it is highly recommended to get an e-visa beforehand as the instant visa is issued at only one airport in Tajikistan: Dushanbe International Airport. Additionally, airlines can use their discretion to prevent anyone from boarding the flight without a valid visa.

Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste offers visa-on-arrival for Singaporeans for a fee of USD 30 (SGD 40.26). It is valid for 30 days. Visitors will be issued a visa only at Dili’s Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport or Dili Sea Port. One can also increase their stay up to six months for USD 40 (SGD 53.59).

Togo

Singaporeans are permitted a short stay of only seven days with a visa-on-arrival in this West African country. The fee for the same is around CFA 18,265.59 (SGD 40.35).

Tonga

This Oceania country grants Singaporean citizens a visitor visa on arrival, exempting them from having to apply for a tourist visit. It is valid for 31 days and can be extended.

United Arab Emirates

Singapore citizens can avail of a visa-on-arrival valid for 30 days for free in the UAE.

(Main and featured image: Keith Yap, ConvertKit/Unsplash)

All conversions to SGD done at the time of writing and it is subject to change.

This article was first published in Travel+Leisure Singapore.