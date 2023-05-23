What is the best career option for you as per your zodiac sign?

It is said that professional success is a mix of talent, hard work, perseverance and focus. But, can stars determine one’s career and help manoeuvre its apparent highs and lows? According to astrology, yes. Western and Vedic astrology stresses the importance of the placement of stars, planets, the moon and the sun in one’s birth chart to determine the best careers for one’s zodiac sign.

Astrology has long been used to determine and predict micro and macro aspects of an individual’s life with respect to the surroundings. Broadly, astrology divides people into 12 zodiac signs for every month of the year and each has its own quirks and personality traits which give a wide angle on the kind of life they would have, both professionally and socially.

Best jobs as per zodiac: Does astrology have answers to help you choose your career?

If an individual goes by the Vedic astrology predictions, a detailed chart based on their specific birth time, place and year is made. A specific house is created for various aspects of an individual’s life including marriage, career and health based on the study of positions of constellations in their birth chart.

Western astrology adheres to mapping the movement and placement of the earth with that of the sun. The 12 zodiac signs are given specific attributes that are very similar to the ones with Vedic signs. Does one want to understand their job better or are they looking to take a sabbatical to try something new? Is someone feeling ambitious to finally broaden their horizons and apply for that leadership position they have been eyeing for a long time? The 10th house in one’s astrological birth chart is responsible for these upheavals. And, if they wish to know more, they should check which is the best job according to their zodiac sign.

What are the best career options for each zodiac sign?

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Ruled by the red-hot planet Mars, those belonging to the first sign of the zodiac are fiery, passionate, ambitious, driven and show a lot of promise to fair well in leadership roles. Often mistaken for being bossy or controlling, they love to take charge of the situation and face any hurdle head-on. This cardinal sign can do well as a corporate big shot, a soldier or even a firefighter.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Steady, stoic, earthy, determined and formidable, Taureans, symbolised by a celestial bull, are said to do well in stable management positions. They are ruled by the planet Venus which stands for love and money. They like to indulge in luxurious experiences and at the same time are ready to work equally hard to afford them. A perfect career for this fixed earth sign? A financial analyst maybe.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Flirty, vivacious, popular and intelligent, this mutable air sign is denoted by the twins. They are sociable and always open to taking in new ideas to broaden their vision of the world. They have the gift of the gab and are eager to take up exciting new projects always. The best profession for them can be that of a publicist or a human resources professional.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

A moody Cancer is governed by the moon which symbolises the subconscious and the inner world of a human being. Emotional and very intuitive, those belonging to this cardinal water sign are natural caregivers. They do very well in medical or paramedical fields. This sign denoted by the crab, can be a therapist or find true job fulfilment in social work too.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

It is no secret that Leos like a little attention. This fire sign is ruled by the sun and they love to bask in their own spotlight. Those belonging to this fixed sign also have a lot of warmth and love to spread and are natural magnets owing to their attractive personalities. What would be an ideal profession for the royal Leo? An actor, model or anything glam.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Dominated by the planet Mercury, the fastidious and detail-oriented Virgo, as denoted by the symbol of the virgin, is a mutable earth sign. They are said to be the perfectionists of the zodiacs and do well as an analyst or a planner in their professional life. The best jobs for them can be that of event managers or investors.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Symbolised by the balancing scale, this air sign is ruled by the planet Venus. And, so, Librans are great patrons of art, hence do really well as art curators, artists, gallerists or even fashion designers. Their interpersonal skills and likeability come in handy here.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Ruled by the planet Pluto, this water sign is denoted by the scorpion. Though it might be one of the most dreaded signs of the zodiac because of its intimidating and vengeful nature as perceived by all, it is also the most intuitive and emotionally intelligent sign in the zodiac system. The best profession for Scorpios could be that of a psychiatrist or an educator.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

This mutable fire sign is ruled by the planet of adventure and positivity, Jupiter. A free-bird and nomad, a Sagittarian is forever bitten by the wanderlust bug. Not to be branded as careless or unstable, it is just that routine bores this sharp-minded sign. They like to go places, in every sense and hence get bored in full-time desk jobs. The best job for them can be that of a scuba-diving instructor or a travel planner.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

The last earth sign of the zodiac is also the most disciplined and routine-loving sign. Ruled by the planet Saturn, this sign is highly ambitious, career-wise. People belonging to this sign are extremely tenacious and often branded as dream employees or even bosses. A Capricorn, denoted by a sea goat, thrives well in any management role or any professional position that gives job security such as a data engineer. According to the career path set by zodiac signs, they do well as scientists as well because of their sheer determination and goal-oriented hard-working approach towards their tasks.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

The last air sign of the zodiac is denoted by the planet Uranus which propagates growth and innovation. Revolutionists at heart, this fixed sign loves to reflect upon self and other things and have the most progressive minds. The ideal profession for those belonging to this sign can be that of an activist or a social worker.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

The dreamy fish is ruled by the planet of dreams, desires and fairytales, Neptune. Often accused of being cut off from reality, they are meditative and very kind at heart. They also have an innate understanding of art and literature. They have a giving nature and healing energy. A true blue Piscean would do extremely well as a painter, writer or yoga instructor if one lets zodiac signs determine career.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

(Main and featured image: Courtesy Acharyavyash/CC Attribution-Share Alike 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)