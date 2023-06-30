India to California: 8 of the best yoga schools around the world

Yoga has a long history in India; however, its popularity over the years has taken this ancient practice to places beyond Indian shores as well. Now, you can find its centres, studios and retreats in many other countries in the world. This is a welcome relief for those who want to be a yoga teacher, deep-dive into its techniques or take a spiritual break. So, if you are looking for some time off, here’s a guide to some of the best yoga schools and a few of these also double up as wellness retreats.
From the Himalayas to Atlantic beaches to California, these yoga centres are situated in some of the most remarkable locations in the world. These schools run Yoga Alliance-affiliated programmes or have a curriculum which meets their standards. Renowned gurus and certified teachers are available for students every step of the way. Almost all of these centres offer a 200-hour yoga teacher training (YTT) course, which generally wraps up in a month. They also hold workshops and sessions on various asanas and meditation techniques. The fee for YTT courses typically starts at USD 1,000 and could go beyond USD 3,000, depending on various factors, including course duration and accommodation type.
What factors make for a good yoga school?
- The mentors at the training centres play a vital role in the development of a good yoga training centre. If they are Yoga Alliance-certified, then it enhances the credibility of the school.
- The school’s ambience and location are important in convincing people that it is perfect for learning yoga or a spiritual break. A well-located centre, which is not too far from urbanisation or tourist hotspots, also ensures the convenience to visit the nearby attractions during leisure time.
- Then comes the cost and amenities that are provided at the training centres. The yoga training schools may have single accommodation facilities or lodging options on a shared basis. You may want to choose accordingly. Furthermore, the duration, the added facilities, and the types of courses might also differ from one centre to the other. Depending on these factors, the cost structure may vary.
What is Yoga Alliance?
- It is a US-based non-profit organisation founded in 1999. They provide accreditation to yoga schools and teacher training programmes. Any yoga teacher or school meeting its standards can apply to be part of this community.
- As per the website, the alliance offers five types of Registered Yoga School (RYS) credentials for YTT programmes — from foundational level RYS 200 (hours) to professional-level RYS 500 (hours).
These are some of the best yoga schools in the world
Rishikesh, located on the foothills of the Himalayas in northern India, is often called the yoga capital of the world. And, Ajarya Yoga Academy is one of the best ones contributing to the city’s legacy. The academy takes pride in involving only proficient trainers for their classes, regardless of their nationality. The institution brings together the roots of traditional teaching with Western insights and offers multiple courses and a six-day yoga and meditation retreat.
Course details
- Three kinds of YTT courses are available: Ashtanga yoga, hatha yoga, and 100 hours yoga
- Daily yoga asana classes
- Meditation and Yoga Nidra sessions
- Pranayama practices
Highlights
- A valid global certification
- Daily nutritious vegetarian meals
- One free Ayurvedic massage
- Outdoor excursions
Other things to do in Rishikesh: Go for adventure sports like river rafting and bungee jumping; watch the Ganga aarti (lamp lighting ritual with prayers); visit Lakshman Jhula, Beatles Ashram and Neer Gaddu waterfall.
How to reach: Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport is the nearest airport, about 22 km away
Best time to visit Rishikesh: October to February
(Image Credit: ajarya.com)
Opened in 2007, the Himalayan Yoga Academy has a team of gurus, naturopaths, and ayurvedacharyas (ayurveda doctors) to impart yoga education. The academy introduced the YTT course in 2009 and registered with the Yoga Alliance in 2015. Tucked in Nagarjun Forest Reserve, the Himalayan Yoga Academy is enveloped by nature in all four directions.
Course details
- Four kinds of training courses are available – yoga teacher training, singing bowl training, reiki training, and Ayurveda and Panchakarma
- The yoga teacher training includes a total of five different courses:
- 50-hour Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga teacher training for fourteen days
- 50-hour aerial yoga teacher training for seven days
- 500-hour yoga teacher training for forty–two days
- 200-hour yoga teacher training for twenty–two days
- 300-hour yoga teacher training for twenty–four days
Highlights
- A valid certificate of course completion
- Training accompanied by philosophical knowledge
- Daily nutritious vegetarian meals
- Therapies like Shirodhara (an ayurvedic healing technique), sauna-steam baths, massage, and additional therapies are provided
Things to do in Kathmandu: Visit Boudhanath Stupa, Pashupatinath Temple and Swayambhunath Temple; explore Nagarkot Village, Narayanhiti Palace, Langtang National Park, Bhaktapur, and Durbar Square; enjoy river rafting at Bhote Koshi River and Trishuli River.
How to reach
- Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu is the nearest airport, about 10 km away
Best time to visit Nepal: October to December
(Image Credit: himalayanyoganepal.com)
Situated on the coast of the western Algarve, the majestic backdrop of cliffs and beaches make for the perfect location for learning and practising yoga at Prana Casa. Besides yoga courses, the place also offers retreats, and one of them includes surfing classes over three days.
Course details
- The retreat has a month-long 200-hour yoga teacher training course
- Theory and practices are based on a mix of psychology, physiology, philosophy, and the scientific methods of yoga
- Training is based on traditional yoga, power yoga, and vinyasa
Highlights
- Globally recognised certification
- Daily nutritious vegetarian meals
- Yoga retreats, workshops
Things to do in Algarve: Sunbathe on the spectacular beaches — Praia da Falesia, Ponta da Piedade and Praia da Rocha; hike to Cape St Vincent; visit the Church of Sao Lourenco, the old town of Lagos, and unique rock formations at Algar Seco; explore Tavira Island.
How to reach
- Humberto Delgado Airport is the nearest airport, over 30 km away
Best time to visit Algarve: May to June
(Image Credit: pranacasa.com)
Om Shala Yoga in Arcata is one of California’s best yoga schools. The lively location of the training centre, encompassed by panoramic views, gorgeous beaches and rivers, contributes to the composed ambience at the yoga centre.
Course details
- 200 and 300 hours of YTT course
- The course includes hatha, nidra, and vinyasa practices
- Yoga techniques covered – distinctive yoga postures, relaxation, anatomy, meditations, pranayama, breath awareness, several patterns, principles, and the art of balancing.
Highlights
- An internationally acclaimed certificate
- Daily nutritious meals
- Redwood forest and California coast meditation walks
- Planned trips to nearby attractions
Things to do in Arcata: Explore the Arcata Community Forest and Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary; visit the Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt, Arcata Plaza’s Farmer’s Market, Mad River Beach Country Park, and Wrangletown Cider Company.
How to reach
- Arcata–Eureka Airport is the nearest airport, almost 15 km away
Best time to visit Arcata: June to August
(Image Credit: omshalayoga.com)
The Himalayan Yoga Institute in southern India teaches over 100 important asanas and provides mentoring from Ganga Devi, the institute’s founder. Housed in a Kerala-style villa near Auroville and Puducherry, it is an ideal location for learning and practising yoga and those seeking profound healing.
Course details
- The Himalayan Yoga Institute has six different courses, namely– 200 hours of online yoga teacher training, 300 hours of online advanced yoga teacher training, 300 hours of yoga teacher training in Croatia, 300 hours of yoga teacher training in South India, 200 hours of yoga teacher training in South India, Qualified pregnancy yoga teacher, 200 hours yoga teacher training in Croatia, and online yoga therapy training
- The daily routine of the 200 hours of YTT course will include two meditation sessions, two yoga classes, an in-depth study of yoga postures, two lectures, and workshops
- The duration of the course will be of 25 days
- Training designed according to the ancient Gurukul educational system
Highlights
- Yoga Alliance certification
- Daily nutritious vegetarian meals
- Professional and experienced trainers
- Both indoor and outdoor provisions for practising yoga
- Personalised instructions in meditation
- Learning the secrets of Tantric Rajadhiraja yoga
Things to do in Puducherry: Enjoy authentic martial arts performances; explore Auroville; set on a city tour on a bike; go for a heritage walk; go surfing at Serenity Beach; take a boat ride at Chunnambar Boat House; shop at the Goubert Market; visit Sri Aurobindo Ashram and behold a sunrise at Rock beach.
How to reach
- The nearest airport is Puducherry Airport, over 4.9 km away
Best time to visit Puducherry: October to March
Image Credit: himalayanyogainstitute.com
One of the most acclaimed yoga teacher training schools in Bali, Yoga New Vision combines new-age research with traditional values. The training centre is reputed for the transformative and extensive experience it offers to its learners. Teaching the beauty of yoga by blending intuition, logic, art, and science, the training centre is no less than a tasteful destination in itself.
Course details
- 200, 300 and 500 hours courses are available
- 200-hour course includes all elements of yoga – physical practice, philosophy, and history
- The entire curriculum is registered with Yoga Alliance
- One year of free access to 200 hours of online content after completing the course
- The programme also covers practical elements of shaping a successful yoga teaching career – studio management, marketing as well as networking
Highlights
- Opportunity to connect with the local community
- Globally recognised certificate
- Small class sizes to ensure individual guidance and attention
Things to do in Bali: Trek to Mount Batur; visit the stunning Tegenungan Waterfall and Tukad Cepung Waterfall; explore Tanah Lot Temple, Tegallalang Rice Terrace, Uluwatu Temple, and Ulun Danu Temple; go surfing at Kuta Beach; have a relaxing time at the Sundays Beach Club; embrace the local culture and cuisines of Bali.
How to reach
- The nearest airport is Ngurah Rai International Airport, almost 40 km away
Best time to visit Bali: April to October
(Image Credit: yoganewvision.com)
This yoga centre on Koh Phangan Island promises a holistic experience. In addition to teacher training courses, the centre also offers detox programmes, reiki healing sessions and yoga retreats. Given the majestic backdrop of crystal-clear waters of the Gulf of Thailand, the place is undoubtedly a perfect destination for a travel plan that solely highlights the opportunity to reconnect with oneself and transform organically.
Course details
- 300, 200, and 50-hour yoga teacher training courses
- Workshops and group sessions with a skilled senior teaching team
- Vinyasa sequencing ethics
- Variety of asana labs such as modifications for injury-free classes, hands-on adjustments, and alignments
Highlights
- Globally recognised certificate
- Daily nutritious vegan meals
- Everyday yoga classes
- Detox programmes
- Reiki healing sessions and courses
- Healing treatments
- An in-depth insight into yoga philosophy and anatomy
Things to do in Koh Phangan: Visit Phaeng waterfall, Khao Ra, Mae Haad Beach, Herbal Sauna Ban Tai, and Haad Rin Beach; explore Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach and Thong Sala Night Market; experience river rafting, kayaking, parasailing, snorkelling, and scuba diving.
How to reach
- The nearest airport is Koh Samui Airport, almost 18 km away
Best time to visit Thailand: November to early–April
(Image Credit: Orion Healing Centre/Instagram)
Nestled amidst magnificent greenery, the Hawaii Island Retreat is the living epitome of peace and calmness. Settled on the Big Island of Hawaii, the luxurious sanctuary has a good number of well-curated and customised leisure options for everyone along with training courses.
Courses details
- Techniques training and practice for 120 contact hours, along with online content
- Teaching methodology for 30 contact hours
- Anatomy and physiology for 15 contact hours
- Lifestyle, yoga philosophy, and ethics for 20 contact hours
- Daily vinyasa, alignment, and hatha yoga classes
- An in-depth study of therapeutic alignment principles, poses, pranayama, and ayurveda
- Study of Ayurveda, the chakra system and the Upanishads
Highlights
- Eligibility to register with Yoga Alliance as RYT–200 on completion (Registered Yoga Teacher)
- Personal and group retreats
- Wellness studios
- Oceanfront venues
- Natural spa treatments
- Daily nutritious meals
Things to do in Hawaii: Go whale watching in Maui; visit Hawaii Volcanoes National Park; explore NaPali coast; take a tour of Kona Coffee farm; go snorkelling and kayaking at Kaneohe Bay; go on a Jurassic Jungle expedition tour.
How to reach
- The nearest airport is the Kona International Airport, almost 80 km away
Best time to visit Hawaii: March to September
(Image Credit: Booking.com)
